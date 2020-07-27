Hanna drenches southern Texas, Mexico, with torrential rains; 3 rescued from the sinking ship

Remnants of tropical depression Hanna still carry the threat of flooding on Monday as video of a Texas rescue was released over the weekend.

The Texas A&M Task Force said on Facebook that three people were rescued from a ship sinking in Corpus Christi on Saturday when Hurricane Hanna roared ashore.

Two 80-year-olds and a 40-year-old boat owner were rescued when the boat sank in rough water and winds of 65 mph, authorities said.

"The TX-TF1 water rescue squad, comprised of Washington County EMS members and TX-TF1 Water Group Supervisor Kevin Deramus, arrived when many of the boats in the marina were breaking and sinking," he said. the group.

The group released images of the rescue, which was carried out using an inflatable Zodiac rescue boat in Marina del Sol.

The rescue was carried out at the request of the US Coast Guard and the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Hanna blew ashore as a Category 1 hurricane late Saturday afternoon with 90 mph winds not far from Port Mansfield, located about 130 miles south of Corpus Christi.

More than 150,000 customers lost power Sunday across South Texas, including Corpus Christi, Harlingen and Brownsville, public service officials said.

What remains of Hanna now brings heavy rain and wind to Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said in its final notice that Hanna is located over northern Mexico and that it is causing heavy rains and dangerous flooding in the northeast part of the country.

Civil protection authorities issued a red alert to residents of Monterrey on Sunday after Hanna's heavy rains brought flooding to the city.

A waterway in the city was seen in a video posted to Twitter by police based in the northeast of the city, who said the waterway had an 80 percent capacity.

The residents were urged stay in their homes until the authorities declare that the danger has passed.

In the Mexican border city of Reynosa, a maternity hospital was damaged by heavy rains and water had to be pumped, authorities said.

Some patients had to be moved to the upper floors, and some were evacuated to other hospitals, Pedro Granados, director of civil protection for the state of Tamaulipas, told the Associated Press.

Up to 8 inches of additional rain could fall on northern Mexico, bringing flash floods and landslides to the area.

Flash flood alerts remain in place in parts of South Texas.

Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega and The Fox News Associated Press contributed to this report.