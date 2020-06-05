Hannity Responds to Sharpton's Attacks on Trump During Floyd's Service: "You Are Fear, Division, Hate"

Sean Hannity Civil rights leader and MSNBC host Al Sharpton criticized Thursday for his rhetorical shots at President Trump during a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis

"For those with non-justice agendas, this family will not allow George to be used as an accessory," Sharpton said at one point. "They talk about making America great. Great for whom and when? We're going to make America great for everyone the first time!

In response, Hannity claimed that Sharpton was unfamiliar with the President's words or actions.

"Perhaps Al Sharpton missed the president's comments or his initial demand for immediate justice [for Floyd] and expedited an investigation," said the host.

"The FBI [was] brought in by the president, the DOJ [was] brought in by the president, and the civil rights division to work with local law enforcement – [the four suspects] were fired in record time, the four officers now They have been charged, serious charges, and we believe that justice will be done, "he said.

"But [with Sharpton] you have fear, division, hatred, guilt: Trump, everything is in the name of Trump."

Hannity added that Sharpton may not have noticed that his hometown is "under attack" by anarchists and looters.

"Last night in New York City, two officers were shot and another stabbed in the neck," said the host. "They were patrolling the streets of Brooklyn looking for looters, but authorities are now investigating the author's possible links to the terrorists.

"After a week of violence, the police were shot, hit by cars, hit by crowds, hit in the head with bricks, frozen water bottles and other projectiles," Hannity continued. "Several members of the police have died, some are fighting for their lives and [are] on life support with life-threatening injuries as we speak, but chaos and lawlessness continue."

Hannity went on to describe the far left's cry of concentration to "unseat the police" as a "supposed" "psychotic" solution to the ongoing unrest.