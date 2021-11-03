Diwali is the festival of lights. It is also known as Deepawali in Hindu culture. It is celebrated every year between the periods of October to November.

DIWALI symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness. This is the much-awaited festival in the Hindu community every year. It is not just the festival of one community; everyone enjoys it proudly as an Indian.

People from all community gather around to celebrate DIWALI. They also exchange gifts and sweets with each other and represent the symbol of happiness and joy in their life. It is a long five-day festival so employees of different companies get a long holiday to spend and celebrate with their families. They give gifts to their near and dear ones. Lamps are lighted in a row to decorate the house. Diyas are also used for this purpose.

The Hindu god Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lord Laxmi is being worshiped by the people to get wealth and health in the upcoming year of their life. According to the philosopher’s, Hindus financial New Year begins every year on Diwali festival. People wear new clothes and purchase sweets to add some joy in this festival. Small businessman gives some extra bonuses and gifts to their employees to make their DIWALI a happy one. Heavy discounts and cash backs are available on almost every product in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIWALI is celebrated because on this day Lord-Rama returns from a long 14 years of Exile. Crackers are burnt to celebrate and to witness the symbol of good over bad. In Bengal side region, they worship the Goddess KALI instead of Goddess LAXMI. They celebrate “DURGA PUJA” with full joy instead of Diwali. From the next to Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Vishwakarma day is celebrated and then after everyone returns to their work places happily with a fresh mind.

Lightning crackers has been a part of our tradition to celebrate DIWALI, but we should consider the increasing level of pollution which are causing environmental hazards. We should have to think about the other creatures that live in the same environment. It should not become tough for them to survive. So, it’s an appeal from outside as well. An advisory has also been released from the Government to minimize the level of pollution. Please make this Diwali a cracker free Diwali. Use green crackers instead of others which cause pollution in the environment. Instead of burning crackers you can spend the money to buy clothes and sweets for the poor ones who are in the need. So, just try to make their festival full of joy and happiness with a small start from this Diwali. You can give your old clothes as well.

So, wish you all a very Happy Diwali from our side once again. We hope that you will have a great upcoming year ahead; your business gets new heights and success will be all yours. If you like our blog then please share it on the social media as happiness increases with sharing with your beloved ones!