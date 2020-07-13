Harmeet Dhillon: Where was the outrage when Obama commuted the sentence of the convicted terrorist?

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon said Monday that President Trump did not spare Roger Stone, there was a commutation of the sentence, and that similar movements by former President Barack Obama did not have the same reaction.

"The same people grabbing their pearls and screaming about Stone's commutation, I didn't hear them complain when Oscar Rivera was pardoned by President Obama. He was even too terrorist for Clinton to forgive him," said Dhillon of the Center for American Freedom, to "Fox & Friends".

López was considered one of the top leaders of the Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN, an ultra-nationalist Puerto Rican group that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings of government buildings, department stores, banks, and restaurants in New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico. during the 1970s and early 1980s. Obama commutes his sentence in January 2017.

Dhillon said Trump's move was based on "Mueller's witch hunt." On the other hand, Dhillon said that Bill Clinton forgave one of his main campaign donors, Marc Rich, who was a fugitive from justice.

"And that was an outside pardon," said Dhillon.

"Look, the answer to pardons or commutations that you don't like is our political process. No problem. It's built into the Constitution," said Dhillon.

Trump's decision to commute Stone's sentence came on Friday, just days before Stone began serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witnesses manipulating and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The move, which Trump had foreshadowed in recent days, underscores the president's persistent rage over the investigation by Special Adviser Robert Mueller and is part of an ongoing effort by the president and his administration to criticize the investigation that has shadowed the White House since the beginning.

In a long statement released Friday night, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president had made the decision to commute Stone's sentence "in light of the appalling facts and circumstances surrounding his unfair prosecution, arrest and trial. "

"Roger Stone is a victim of Russia's deception that the left and its media allies perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump presidency," McEnany said in a statement Friday night. "There was never collusion between the Trump Campaign or the Trump Administration with Russia. Such collusion was never more than a fantasy of supporters unable to accept the outcome of the 2016 election. The illusion of collusion spawned endless and ridiculous investigations, conducted at the expense of taxpayers, looking for evidence that did not exist. "

Dhillon said the "compassionate nature" of the Stone commutation should be considered independently.

"The fact is, the president has been very, very discreet in his four years of using this important power," Dhillon said.