Harry Potter: The 15 Most Powerful Patronus, Ranked

In Harry Potter, the Patronus is a powerful spell. But it is not an easy spell to cast, in fact some of the more advanced wizards would struggle with the spell. The spell itself requires the caster to visualize their happiest memory and hold fast to it. This sounds simple, but in practice it has been shown to be quite difficult. The purpose of a Patronus, of course, is to alienate the Dementors. Dementors take away a person's whole life and happiness, so the longer it takes to cast a Patronus, the harder it will be. Although there is an interesting secondary use for a Patronus: a messenger.

A Patronus is exclusive to the caster and is very personal. Some witches and wizards will never have a corporeal Patronus (like Lupine and Neville), while others will have theirs as an animal. Incidentally, a Patronus will take the same shape as the caster's Animagus. The shape a Patronus takes is not automatically equal to power (although we can probably assume that a non-corporeal Patronus is not as strong as a shaped one). But these shapes are iconic and worth talking about.

Updated June 4, 2020 by George Chrysostomou: The magical world continues to surprise audiences around the world. With HBO Max featuring the many Harry Potter movies, we are reviewing one of the most famous magical creations of any wizard or that: the Patronus.

fifteen Luna Lovegood Hare

Luna Lovegood is an incredibly talented witch. She has had some real darkness in her life (including her mother's death) and yet it is incredibly easy for her to access so many happy memories.

This fact, coupled with her magic-bearing abilities, makes her Patronus more powerful than most. The free-spirited hare is a perfect reflection of the character, who is close to nature and easily underrated.

14 Arthur Weasley's Weasel

Arthur Weasley is not the best when it comes to casting spells. In fact, he has a position in the Ministry of Magic that shows some ability, although his experience is with the Muggle world rather than with magic itself.

The weasel is often seen as cunning and cunning, which does not necessarily reflect Arthur. However, not only does Weasley's name find its origin with the weasel, but it is also an animal that J.K. Rowling has a great hobby and is an underrated creature, much like the character.

13 Ginny Weasley's horse

Ginny Weasley is tough and determined. She is very much like a horse in that she can be very calm and gentle, but also brave and fierce in battle. His own magical abilities mean that his Patronus is much more powerful than many of his companions.

Ginny has shown that she can take on great wielders of dark magic like Bellatrix Lestrange, demonstrating how much magic is fed to her Patronus. Many of her happy memories will come from a caring and caring family, like her father's Patronus.

12 Jack Russell Terrier by Ron Weasley

Ron's Patronus didn't have many opportunities to stand out, though it was useful of course sometimes. But the fact that it had a corporeal shape says enough about it.

eleven Hermione Granger's Otter

10 Nymphadora Tonk’s Wolf

As Auror and a member of the Order of the Phoenix, Tonks has had to trust his Patronus on more than one occasion. His Patronus probably had the most use during Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – where I was helping to protect Hogwarts. His Patronus did double duty here, both protecting and sending messages. And frankly, there is no way Moody Mad Eye would have allowed her to hit the field if she hadn't been able to defend herself.

9 9 McGonagall's cat

McGonagall's Patronus cat hasn't had too many opportunities to shine, but we know it's strong. Most of us would be curious to know what happy memory you are thinking of when you cast the spell.

8 Aberforth Dumbledore's goat

Given his family and his ability to stay alive for so long, it goes without saying that his Patronus is strong. The fact that he lived in Hogsmeade during the Death Eater and Dementor marauders says it all.

7 7 Dolores Umbridge's cat

Although we shudder to think what happy memory he is thinking to cast such a powerful spell. We have the feeling that your idea of ​​happy and our idea of ​​happy is very different … or at least we sincerely hope.

6 6 Kingsley Shacklebolt Lynx

We have no doubt that the Kingsley Patronus would also have been able to face various Dementors. It fits well with Kingsley's attributes on the one hand.

5 5 Snape's doe

Snape was able to use his Doe Patronus for a very important task. Ironically, once again it was not one that required fighting the Dementors. But it did help Harry win the fight against Voldemort, which is possibly more important. Snape used his Patronus to say a different form of a message, a nonverbal one. He had his doe guide Harry to the place where the Gryffindor sword (by Snape) was hidden. This delicacy is impressive, especially when you consider the fact that Snape had to be out of sight throughout the scene.

4 4 * Lily Potter's doe

Lily Potter's magic comes down to love and affection. His greatest strength is his heart. This is the only way that Harry was protected from a murderous curse, for the love of his mother.

As you can imagine, therefore, the Patronus is incredibly powerful because it is created with all that love and happiness. The doe is a gentle creature inherently linked to her husband Patronus. The doe is also an amazing symbol of strength, but it produces images of the family.

3 * James Potter's Deer

James's son inherited the deer as Potronus, although perhaps it is much more powerful. But there is no denying that James was also an incredibly talented wizard who fought against the Dark Lord.

The deer is a more traditional display of power and strength, but once again generates images of the family. The happy memories this deer creates will be from his wife and son, making the Patronus so much more powerful.

2 Harry's deer

Harry's Patronus is impressive for that feat. And frankly, it is impressive that a child like Harry had room for happy memories in his life and had the ability to remember them so strongly.

one Professor Dumbledore's phoenix

Dumbledore is the only named character we meet with a magical creature like his Patronus. It likely has to do with his ties to Fawkes, and possibly even the deep ties his family has had with this special Phoenix. But we are just guessing there.

Dumbledore's Patronus was capable of sending dozens of Dementors at once, all of whom had appeared in hopes of absorbing the happiness of his students. So you can't blame the Director for being upset with them.

