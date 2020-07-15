Harvard says the increase in Covid-19 in the south did not come from tourists from the north, as CDC director claims

The director of the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Michael Ryan, the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the technical chief of the WHO, Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove, attended a press conference organized on July 3 at WHO headquarters in Geneva. Fabrice Coffrini / Pool / AFP / Getty Images

President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. support for the World Health Organization is like firing a team of firefighters amid a fierce wildfire, three leading public health experts argued Wednesday.

They compared the missteps in the coronavirus pandemic to a wildfire that goes very wrong.

“Unfortunately, the models are imperfect. The wind turns in an unexpected direction. As a result, multiple cities are destroyed and there are billions of dollars in damage, "wrote Barry Bloom, Dr. Paul Farmer and Dr. Eric Rubin of the Harvard School of Public Health in a comment in The New England Journal of Medicine.

"If you were the current government of the United States, you would shut down the Forest Service in the middle of the fire. At least, that is what is happening now with the World Health Organization (WHO), "they added.

Trump and his collaborators have blamed the WHO and the Chinese government for the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The United States now has more cases than any other country: 3.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Brazil ranks second with 1.9 million. And the United States has more deaths, with almost 137,000.

"At some point there should be a reckoning, an assessment of why the United States has done so poorly and who is responsible for the tens of thousands of excess deaths and billions of dollars in economic damage that have resulted," all three experts wrote.

“But today, in the midst of the outbreak, we must take stock of where we are and how we can improve. To do it effectively, we need WHO. We should not make the mistake of firing the firefighter in the middle of the fire, ”they added.

The WHO will fight to survive without the support of the United States, they said.

"The United States is responsible for the largest amount of funding to WHO, 22% of assessed assessed contributions, and provides the largest voluntary contributions, for example, to polio eradication, nutrition and vaccine programs," they added.