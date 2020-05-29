Hasbro Introduces STAR WARS REBELS and THE MANDALORIAN Black Series Action Figures – Newsdio

Hasbro has presented some great news Star Wars Black Series action figures collectors will want to get their hands on!

They have released a line of figures to Star Wars Rebels with the Ghost crew. Those characters include reissues of Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, Ahsoka Tano, Kanan Jarrus, and C1-10P Chopper. They are joined by a new figure with Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios.

They also shared new figures for The Mandalorian in full armor from Beskar, Teebo the Ewok, Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder), Darth Vader, and Admiral Ackbar.

Click on any of the links below to preorder any of the shapes you want. All cost $ 20.99

Star Wars The Black Series Zeb Orrelios 6 Inch Action Figure