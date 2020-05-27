HBO Max: prices, devices, how it differs from HBO Now everything explained

HBO Max, the latest platform to enter broadcast wars, launched in the US. USA May 27. WarnerMedia's streaming service is following suit from its competitors like Disney Plus and NBC's upcoming Peacock by launching with a list of beloved properties (friends, Studio Ghibli Movies) as well as eye-catching, star-studded original programming.

The launch of HBO Max has been a bit confusing, from the name (HBO Max includes more than just HBO titles) to the price (it costs the same as HBO, with twice the content) to whether HBO subscribers will get HBO Max. or not. free (depends)

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about HBO Max.

How is HBO Max different from HBO?

Short answer: there is much more content.

Longest Answer: HBO Max is WarnerMedia's answer to Disney Plus, Apple TV, NBC's Peacock, and the bundle of other new streaming services currently cluttering the market. Where HBO is a premium cable channel, HBO Max is a bona fide streaming platform.

Can I get HBO Max if I already have HBO?

Maybe! It depends on how you subscribe to HBO. Subscribers paying for HBO will automatically upgrade to HBO Max, even if they subscribe through a traditional cable company or digital streaming platform. And HBO has confirmed that the HBO Now app will automatically become an HBO Max app on all supported devices. However, there are some exceptions. WarnerMedia has not signed agreements with Comcast, Amazon or Roku, which means that people who subscribe to HBO through one of those programs will not get the update.

That sounds complicated!

It is, but here is a full breakdown of AT&T subscriptions, cable services and data plans that HBO Max will provide you.

What devices have HBO Max?

HBO Max is available in web browsers at HBOMax.com, but WarnerMedia is also launching an HBO Max app.

Here is the full list of devices that will have the HBO Max app:

PS4 and Xbox One consoles

Samsung smart TVs

Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV)

Google devices (Android phones, tablets and TVs, Chromecast devices)

How much does HBO Max cost?

At $ 14.99 a month, HBO Max is the most expensive streaming service on the market. (By comparison, the cheapest tier on Netflix costs $ 8.99 per month, while a bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus costs $ 12.99 per month.) However, that's the same price as an HBO subscription, with twice the content.

According to the New York Times, WarnerMedia is also working on an ad-supported version of HBO Max, which would presumably be cheaper than the current ad-free service. While not available at launch, that advertised tier is similar to the approach NBCUniversal is taking with Peacock, its next subscription service. Peacock will offer a free version of the platform with commercials and a limited selection of content.

Does HBO Max support 4K?

HBO Max doesn't appear to support 4K HDR at launch, but a WarnerMedia spokesperson confirmed that "4K HDR is part of the HBO Max product roadmap."

What is broadcast on HBO Max?

HBO Max is anchored by HBO content (meaning everything on HBO will also be on HBO Max). But there is also a huge catalog of post content, including TV shows like The prince of Bel Air, pretty Little Liars, Big Bang Theoryand Doctor who, and movies like The Shining, 13 through 30, The Lord of the Rings trilogy. HBO Max will also be Studio Ghibli's exclusive movie streaming home, marking the first time that beloved movies like Made disappear, My neighbor Totoroand Kiki delivery service will be available to broadcast in the US USA

HBO Max is also branching out into original content, with several "Max Originals" available at launch and many more on the horizon. Launch titles include two competition reality shows (a ballroom competition, Legendaryand a children's craft competition, Craftopia,) a rom-com anthology series starring Anna Kendrick, and The show not too late with Elmo. Max's originals that will come to the platform later include adaptations and "reinvention" of classic properties, such as a Dune spinoff, new Adventure time specials and a Grease prequel

What about the Snyder Cut of Justice League?

Oh yes, that too.

Is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the launch of HBO Max?

Most of the HBO Max launch titles were filmed long before social distancing measures shut down film and television production. However, what was planned friends The reunion special, originally set up to be available on HBO Max at launch, has been delayed. WarnerMedia Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt told Variety that he expects the special to return to production in late summer.