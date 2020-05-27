HCQ test stopped, autopsy lung damage







WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine trial

Testing of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine in patients with COVID-19 has been suspended by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to safety concerns, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidaridad trial, while the safety data is reviewed by the data security monitoring board," Tedros said in an online briefing. He said the other weapons of the trial were continuing, Reuters reported.

Autopsy data show extensive lung damage

A small but detailed histological study of the lungs obtained at autopsy from patients with COVID-19 compared to those from patients who died of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to H1N1 influenza in 2009 reveals some distinctive features of COVID- 19, researchers reported in The New England Journal of Medicine.

"I think the take-home message here is that this is a respiratory virus that causes vascular disease, and damage to blood vessels explains a lot of the systemic organ failure and death we've seen in these patients." The study author told Medscape Medical News.

But some experts were not convinced. Noting the clinical differences between patient groups, the authors of an accompanying editorial suggest that the findings describe the heterogeneity of the clinical syndrome of ARDS, rather than differentiating COVID-19 from H1N1 influenza.

Nitric oxide

Inhaled nitric oxide (NO) is another of the many interventions being tested for COVID-19 treatment. A researcher, anesthesiologist Lorenzo Berra, MD, medical director of respiratory care at Massachusetts General Hospital, spoke to Medscape about why.

During the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) 2003-2004 in China, a group of doctors used NO in patients with ARDS and found that the chest radiographs of the patients who received inhaled NO cleared up much faster, while the oxygenation improved, and the effect was long lasting. "In their report, the authors said they have never seen anything like this before with NO," Berra said. "We started to wonder if it could NOT have virucidal effects on COVID-19."

"We have no direct evidence that NO will have antiviral effects on CoV-2, but because this coronavirus is 80% similar to CoV-1, we decided to test the hypothesis of whether a high dose of NO is virucidal," he said. said. Berra and his colleagues are running four ongoing NO trials aimed at preventing COVID-19 symptoms or disease severity in various patient groups, with more than 200 patients in each trial.

Nurse fired for wearing hospital uniforms

At a hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, the nurses allege that they retaliated for talking about safety concerns, including inappropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). A nurse, Cliff Willmeng, RN, was fired after he and some colleagues began wearing medical uniforms and changing at work, instead of wearing personal uniforms and washing them at home as prescribed by hospital policy. "I may or may not survive this job, but I have to do everything possible to protect my family," Willmeng told Medscape Medical News.

Scrubs are just the most striking example of nurses' concerns about PPE and hospital safety policies, Willmeng and colleagues said.

Most experts don't believe there is any infection control problem associated with scrubbing at home, said a nursing manager at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing Biocontainment Unit. But, he said, "COVID-19 is so novel that & # 39; psychological safety & # 39; is extremely important … For many front-line providers, changing in and out (and) and wearing hospital-washed uniforms reduces concerns about bringing COVID home. "

MIS related to COVID in children: what we know

Early data on COVID-19 seemed to say that children were less likely to contract the coronavirus and, if they were, less likely to die. But recently, new reports have questioned this, and on May 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory on multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children associated with COVID-19.

What's going on? And how much is a risk? Medscape contributor F. Perry Wilson, MD, MSCE, explains the current evidence.

In Memory

As front-line healthcare workers care for patients with COVID-19, they commit to doing difficult and exhausting work and are also at risk of infection. More than 1000 worldwide have died.

Medscape has released a commemorative list to commemorate them. We will continue to update this list as necessary. Please help us ensure this list is complete by submitting names with an age, profession or specialty and location using this form.

