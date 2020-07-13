Helen Raleigh: Trump administrator on human rights abuses in China: a tough stance deserves credit

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on several senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, accusing them of playing key roles in human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other religious minorities in the Xinjiang region, China. These officials and their immediate families will not be able to enter the U.S. And none of their international assets will be frozen.

What makes this announcement even more significant is that the highest-ranking official on this latest sanctions list is Chen Quanguo, a member of the 25-member elite CCP Politburo, which is the most powerful political body in China and has the CCP Secretary General Xi Jinping. oldest member. No previous United States administration had imposed sanctions on any CCP official at this higher level. This announcement came a week after the Associated Press reported that the CCP imposed draconian birth control measures to limit the growth of the Muslim population.

Earlier this year, President Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020, which gives him authority to impose sanctions against people in China involved in human rights violations against Uyghur and other ethnic groups in Xinjiang. In addition to punishing CCP officials, the Trump administration also recently warned that it would crack down on American companies, organizations, and individuals who contributed to human rights abuses or benefited from forced labor in Xinjiang or elsewhere in China. .

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear that "the United States will not stand idly by as the Chinese Communist Party commits human rights abuses against Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include the forced labor, arbitrary mass detention, and forced population control, and attempts to erase their Muslim culture and faith. " The Trump administration certainly backed his words with action.

The rest of the world has been aware of the CCP's human rights abuses in Xinjiang since 2016, but apart from paying the voice, no other government or the United Nations Human Rights Council has taken significant steps to address such abuses. as the Trump administration has done. done. The latest Trump administration sanctions also came just a day after the administration issued visa bans against CCP officials who are responsible for banning foreigners' access to Tibet.

Since President Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Law last year, Secretary Pompeo has indicated that more sanctions are being imposed on Chinese officials who are responsible for enforcing Beijing's new national security law, which it has already effectively curbed Hong Kong's autonomy and Hong Kongers' long life. He has obtained political freedom since it came into effect at midnight on June 30.

The Trump administration's double whammy over China's human rights issues is unprecedented and has done more to address China's human rights issues than all previous administrations, including those led by Republican presidents.

For example, after Beijing brutally cracked down on peaceful protests for democracy in Tiananmen Square in 1989, President George H.W. Bush initially condemned Beijing's actions and temporarily suspended some arms sales to China. However, instead of taking a firm stand, he quickly announced "now is the time to look beyond the moment at the important and enduring aspects of this vital relationship for the United States."

The Bush administration's willingness to continue doing business with Beijing while overlooking the blood stains on the streets only strengthened the CCP's cynicism that Western democracies are nothing more than a greedy group that is always interested in exchanging professed values ​​for money. The CCP often quotes the words of Vladimir Lenin: "The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them" to show their contempt for Western democracies.

Minxin Pei, a professor of government at Claremont McKenna College, recently wrote that "that cynicism now permeates China's strategy of asserting full control over Hong Kong. Chinese leaders expect the wrath of the West for their actions to fade quickly, calculating that western companies are too invested. " in the city to allow the dangers of China's police state to be a deciding factor. "

From President George H. W. Bush to President Barack Obama, every administration had shown that the CCP's cynicism was correct. However, Pei continued, "In Trump and his national security hawks, China finally met its rival … no CCP leader ever imagined that the United States government would be willing to cancel the Chinese market in pursuit of goals. broader geopolitical. " including taking a firm stand for human rights issues in China.

One person in the Trump administration who stands out and has been consistently and relentlessly advocating for human rights issues in China is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. When he talks about China, he always makes the distinction between the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese people.

He constantly emphasizes that his criticism of the CCP is not to create confrontation but for the hope that the CCP "will respect the basic human rights of its own people" and "the genius of its people to flourish." He mentions human rights in every speech about China and has been swiftly and openly condemned for Beijing's human rights abuses, whether through issuing statements or posting on social media, over and over again.

More importantly, Secretary Pompeo always backs up his words with action. Last year, he met with Hong Kong pro-democracy leader Martin Lee and Apple Daily editor Jimmy Lai, both arrested by Hong Kong police earlier this year for their support and involvement of what the Hong Kong authorities Kong considered "illegal protests". ”From August to September 2019.

On May 27, 2020, less than a week after Beijing announced that it intended to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong, Secretary Pompeo provided his certification to Congress, stating that "Hong Kong is no longer autonomous. from China". Its certification, which in accordance with the Hong Kong Law on Human Rights and Democracy, allows the Trump administration to identify the appropriate response to the violation of Beijing of an international treaty that it signed with Great Britain in 1984, which supposedly would guarantee the status of semi-autonomy of Hong Kong for 50 years.

Then, on the eve of the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Massacre in 1989, Secretary Pompeo met with former student leaders and survivors. His words and actions advocating for human rights in China earned him vicious attacks by Chinese state media that called him a "common enemy of humanity." They should have known that no amount of insults will silence Secretary Pompeo.

Many Americans are unaware of what the Trump administration has done to address human rights issues in China because mainstream liberal media would rather spend their energy and time attacking the administration rather than reporting on its achievements. Without a doubt, the CCP is delighted that the liberal media outlets in the United States are making their offer for free.

It is time for Americans to credit the Trump administration where it should be, for its global leadership and all the remarkable actions it has taken to hold the CCP accountable for human rights abuses in China.

