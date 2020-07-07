Herd immunity may not be achievable in the fight against coronavirus

A recent study in Spain showed that only five percent of the population has antibodies to avoid the coronavirus despite the prevalence of the disease in the country where there have been almost 30,000 deaths.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told CNBC that it is common to see cities with only 10 to 15 percent immunity. He said it appears that immunity could "drop" in people after a few months.

"It is a very tricky virus," he said. "And the immunity to this is very confusing and short-lived."

The BBC reported that the study in Spain was one of the largest of its kind and included more than 60,000 people. Health officials have said the only chance the world has to return to normal would be a cure, a proven vaccine, or a collective immunity.

According to reports, the report, published in The Lancet, said: "Despite the high impact of COVID-19 in Spain, the prevalence estimates remain low and are clearly insufficient to provide immunity."

As Altmann said, it appears that the herd's immunity is unpredictable.

A few weeks ago, the Lombardy region of Italy seemed to be on its way to obtaining herd immunity. Health officials said this week that of the nearly 10,000 residents of the city of Bergamo who had blood tests done between April 23 and June 3, approximately 57 percent had antibodies, indicating that they had come into contact with the virus.

