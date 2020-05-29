High coffee consumption related to lower total body fat





Women who drink two to four cups of coffee a day may have less total body fat. That's according to a new study that found that regular consumption of the drink could help young women and adults control their fat percentage. The findings, published in the Journal of Nutrition, come from data analysis of body fat percentage and coffee consumption from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The program involves nearly 5,000 people in the United States. USA The researchers found that drinking two to three cups of coffee a day helped women, ages 20 to 44, cut body fat 3.4 percent less than those who drank fewer or no cups. Those between the ages of 45 and 69 and regularly consuming four or more cups had a 4.1 percent lower body fat percentage. However, the team noted that they did not determine how the effects of coffee directly helped reduce body fat. But some bioactive compounds commonly found in the drink previously showed positive effects on fat. In previous studies, polyphenols appeared that prevented weight gain and increased metabolism in mice. Coffee consumption has also been associated with changes in fat accumulation and an increased metabolic rate, Chao Cao, co-author of the latest study from the University of Washington School of Medicine, told Bcling Magazine, but noted that men may not get the same benefits from coffee as women with experience in their study. The bioactive compounds in the drink stimulate the production of hormones in men and women in different ways, which affects the metabolism of fats and the use of fats for energy.

"This is a potential mechanism to explain this gender difference," said Cao. "Furthermore, our results found that higher coffee consumption was related to a lower percentage of body fat among some male groups, but was not as prominent as in women."

However, the researcher noted that it is too early to consider coffee as a weight loss aid or as a meal replacement. More studies are required to fully understand how the increased consumption of the drink causes changes in the body, especially in fats. "We don't want someone to drink tons of coffee in one day as a way to lose body fat," said Cao. "This should be part of a healthy lifestyle, including physical activity, less sitting and more healthy food." Estimates show that Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day, making the United States the world's leading coffee consumer.




