High Republic books delayed by Lucasfilm

The next big thing in a galaxy far, far away, has been delayed. An ambitious editorial initiative that was announced by Lucasfilm earlier this year, Star Wars: The High Republic has been delayed until 2021. The event will tell a new story within the franchise and will take place across multiple publishers and media, including novels, YA books and comics.

Originally, the first titles were expected to arrive in the fall. Instead, both the Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule and Justina Ireland's middle-grade novel A test of courage will now launch on January 5, 2021. Claudia Gray's Youth Novel In the dark moved to February 2, 2021. Michael Siglain, Creative Director at Lucasfilm Publishing, said this.

RELATED: Star Wars Video Game Funko Pop! Figures include Revan and Darth Malak

"& # 39; Always on the move is the future. & # 39; That Yoda quote is as relevant today as when The Empire Strikes Back was launched forty years ago. And while it applies to the uncertainty of the future, it also applies to Star Wars: The High Republic. Star Wars: The High Republic is a massive, interconnected, cross-publishing initiative that will usher in a whole new era of Star Wars storytelling. "

Established 200 years before the events of the prequel trilogy, this mega story will give Star Wars readers and fans of all ages an entry point to The High Republic, a time of galactic rebirth, when the Knights Jedi were at their peak. In these unprecedented times, we have made the decision to move the release of Star Wars: The High Republic to January 2021 to ensure that the release is as grand and epic as it deserves to be. "

With Star Wars movies taking a break until at least December 2022 after the release of Skywalker's rise Last year, this was a great event for Star Wars fans to help fill the void. While many of the canonical novels help fill in the gaps and could be referred to as parallel stories, this interconnected story was being treated as a new trilogy.

A Star Wars: The High Republic The trailer was released when the initiative was first announced in February showing how seriously Lucasfilm was taking things. Concept art, new characters, ambitious stories, a writers' room filled with seasoned Star Wars storytellers. This will be a massive undertaking. Speaking further, Michael Siglain had this to add.

"I know waiting isn't easy. And I know fans have been excited about this ever since it was first announced. I'm there with you. I've also been waiting to tell this story for years. And while I'm still on it I can't say much about it, I can tell you that our story architects, Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule, continue to work in this new era of stories of them this summer, and when you do, be sure to ask them about & # 39 ; The hero of Hetzal & # 39 ;, & # 39; the twins & # 39 ;, the & # 39; Sword of Bardotta & # 39 ;, the clans Starros and San Tekka, and the storms ".

"You won't believe what they have in store for the Jedi and the Republic. So from the bottom of my heart, I thank you. I thank you for reading, and I thank you for your understanding and patience." Star Wars: The High Republic has been a true labor of love for us, and we can't wait for readers to experience the golden age of the Jedi. Until then, and as always, stay strong, stay safe and may the Force be with you. "

While it has been largely assumed that August's Star Wars celebration will be delayed, this latest news adds more fuel to that fire. Pre-orders for the first wave of Star Wars: The High Republic The titles are available now. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news reaches us through StarWars.com.

Themes: Star Wars, Disney