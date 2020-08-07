His Award-Winning Payment Services Company – Allied Wallet CEO Discusses ‘What’s Next?’

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, the CEO of Allied Wallet is a global leading provider of mainstream online payment processing. Recently, he was featured on the cover of The Technology Headlines in an article that was titled as, “Unleashing New Possibilities for the Payment Industry.” Allied Wallet has been innovating the payment services industry since the year 2005, and thus, striving to create better payment solutions for online business owners and consumers. It is all throughout many years of innovation, they have faced their fair share of challenges. However, Allied Wallet’s company culture and its leadership have always welcomed challenges as an opportunity to assure further success. The journey was tough and Allied Wallet had faced a lot of hurdles along the way. However, the CEO and his team never mind giving their best and contributing so much to the industry. They were always up to encounter all sorts of challenges and accept them the way they came!

CEO Ahmad Khawaja: Grow and evolve

CEO Ahmad Khawaja said, “We love to challenge the status quo because when you challenge the status quo and you grow and evolve.” He also said that he and his team focus primarily on advancement. He has innovated the payments’ industry over the years and thus he says, “bringing the AI technology into the payment space and potentially creating the online shopping standards of next month, next year, or the next decade. That’s a challenge we’ll gladly take on.” He also said it in his publication that he had always wanted to come up with something big, and Allied Wallet has indeed been a big thing in this sphere. It is only because of this organization that his dream could come true, and he could expand his dream of helping others turn into a reality.

Allied Wallet’s CEO discusses about leadership and workplace culture

Allied Wallet’s inspired CEO also discusses his leadership style in The Technology Headlines. He says that he values the happiness of his staff and the company culture throughout all of their offices in different locations such as Los Angeles, New York, London, Frankfurt and more. He further says that he believes the positivity and freedom in their culture, which in turn, helps render company wide success. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja also says that he is confident in his company and the new products and services that it will add soon. The CEO told The Technology Headlines, that it is not exactly possible for the team to commit anything at this point, but the world will be impressed and will soon be seeing new online shopping experiences. He adds on saying that he has the belief in himself and definitely, the future holds big things for Allied Wallet, but beyond that, Allied Wallet holds big things for the future as well. He takes extreme pride in achieving the title of being ‘one of the best’ in the industry.