Honda is now using counters as assembly workers

Honda did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.
According to WOSU, a Honda manager said in an email to staff that the pandemic has forced many of the company's employees to take a leave of absence, and "the unemployment [benefit] of $ 600 makes it difficult for our endowment agencies staff continue the orders. " "
Citing low inventory, the email says Honda is temporarily switching staff from purchasing, accounting and other departments to fill vacant assembly positions until at least mid-August. CNN was unable to independently verify the email.
"First they took volunteers, but I understand that they did not receive many volunteers for this activity, so they made it mandatory," a worker told WOSU.
Another worker expressed fear that they would be exposed to Covid-19 on the factory floor, after having worked from home during most of the pandemic. "I was not very happy with [being transferred] because I have tried so hard to distance myself socially and stay away from other people during this."
The automaker also halted production for two months at all US plants in March in response to the pandemic.