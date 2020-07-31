Honda is now using counters as assembly workers

Due to the shortage of personnel related to the coronavirus, Honda is asking office workers at its Maryville, Ohio plant to move to the production line, reports local radio station WOSU.

Honda did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

According to WOSU, a Honda manager said in an email to staff that the pandemic has forced many of the company's employees to take a leave of absence, and "the unemployment [benefit] of $ 600 makes it difficult for our endowment agencies staff continue the orders. " "

Citing low inventory, the email says Honda is temporarily switching staff from purchasing, accounting and other departments to fill vacant assembly positions until at least mid-August. CNN was unable to independently verify the email.