Honest Friends Trailer Gives Ross and Rachel 10 Minutes Max

The honest trailer for friends It was finally done, and he jokes that Ross and Rachel would have parted ways 10 minutes after the show ended. The show, about six friends who lived in New York City in the 1990s and 2000s, was phenomenal when it originally aired, and is consistently rated one of the best sitcoms of all time.

Even though it ended more than 16 years ago, friends It has remained a firm favorite among original fans, as well as younger generations who were barely alive when it first aired, and was one of Netflix's most-watched shows until it was decommissioned in late 2019. With the launch of HBO Max on May 27, fans will be able to eat again. friends, Since it will be transmitted exclusively on the new platform from the day of the launch. A highly publicized meeting special, which was also due to be available, has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

To coincide with its launch on the streaming service, Screen addicts He has finally released his humorous version of the show. The highlight of the 10-minute takedown is that people in Screen addicts Don't think that Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), the ultimate TV couple, would have lasted 10 minutes after the show's end. The two characters, who spent most of the show's 10 seasons, desperately in love or in the middle of a breakup, reunited for good in the final minutes of the emotional series finale. But according to Honest Trailers, the mercurial relationship probably wouldn't have lasted long before they broke up again. Take a look for yourself below:

However, the infamous couple is not the only one to be threaded in the video. One segment points to the fact that the main cast was all white, with roles for people of color limited to some stereotypes. Another ridiculous topic is the fact that Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe Buffay has such a tragic backstory, including a mother who committed suicide, a father who abandoned her, and a host of other unfortunate circumstances that are hardly part of of classic comedy. The rest of the main cast also receive treatment. Matt LeBlanc's Joey is known as "disposal of human waste"Monica de Courteney Cox is called "TOC"Rachel of Aniston teases like "sensitive haircut"Matthew Perry's Chandler is derided as a "insecure man-child" and Schwimmer's Ross is called up for going from "Depressed nerd to unstable jester maniac in ten short years".

The criticism in the video mostly rings true, and it's fun to watch a beloved show get exposed for all its weaknesses. But despite all its flaws, friends He's a deserved pop culture icon, so once fans have finished watching the honest Trailer above, they can head to HBO Max and bathe in nostalgia as they go through the entire series again.

Source: screen addicts

