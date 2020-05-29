How a little push can go a long way





New research reveals that if bumble bees find too little pollen, they pierce through the leaves of flowerless plants to push them into producing flowers at a faster rate. How bumble bees accelerate flowering with a little push Spring is finally coming, albeit much earlier. year and accompanied by temperatures that should come much later when summer finally arrives. In fact, many plants were seen in full bloom in mid-April, which is approximately three to four weeks earlier than generally expected. However, such environmental anomalies are about to become more common due to climate change, directly threatening the mutual relations between plants and the insect that pollinates them because time complicates everything. Fortunately, a new research team led by ETH professors Consuelo De Moraes and Mark Mescher recently discovered a strange bumblebee behavior that could help overcome these new environmental problems. challenges facilitating coordination between them and the plants they pollinate. This is because the team recently discovered that when bumblebees find very little pollen on the plant they landed on, they often pinch the leaves of that plant. This act would then stimulate damage on the part of the plant, which would lead it to produce more pollen and, therefore, produce more flowers in the process. the acceleration of flower production was unexpected, "Mescher wrote in the study, which has been published in the journal Science.

According to the team, they first noticed this behavior while conducting other experiments in a greenhouse. Following this, the team decided to conduct several new experiments on the subject, leading to the findings that bees actually "push" plants to pollinate more if they find too little pollen. This resulted in some plant species flowering 14-30 days earlier than usual.

"Damage from bees had a dramatic influence on the flowering of plants, one that has never been described before," said De Moraes. "Bumble bees may have found an effective method to mitigate local pollen shortages. Our open fields are also filled with other pollinators, which may also benefit from the efforts of bumble bees. "However, it remains to be seen whether this mechanism is sufficient to meet the challenges that climate change is bringing to the table. A bumblebee extracts nectar from flowers of a Sorbaria sorbifolia shrub in a garden outside Moscow on June 22, 2019. YURI KADOBNOV / AFP / Getty Images. [TagsToTranslate] anomalies



