How Donald Trump's campaign team is like Hillary Clinton's: Goodwin

Trump Land is not a happy place. With the nation deeply disturbed and polls headed south, the first shots are fired in a Republican shooting in a lifeboat.

There is a movement underway to start the campaign manager as experts tell Ebony Bowden of The Post that Brad Parscale is not up to the job. "There is no strategy, there are no messages," one complained.

Critics cite Parscale's inexperience and oversized habit of living, with a $ 2.4 million beachfront mansion in Florida, a $ 400,000 boat and a Ferrari.

Some point to the growing staff and compare it to Hillary Clinton's hidden campaign in 2016, which was unable to go out of its own way and refused to try to win working class voters.

If anything can get Trump's attention, saying that his team is like Clinton's should. But it is also true that the gripers are dancing around the elephant in the room.

Finally, managers and staff do not win or lose campaigns. The candidates do it. And that includes the acting president.

"He is stressed," a source tells me about Trump's mood. "You have seen the polls and you know there is a problem."

It is not a small problem. Joe Biden is getting ahead solidly in all national polls and has small contacts in the changing states of Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

A recent Gallup poll had Trump approval at just 39 percent, a 10-point drop since the end of April.

Senate polls also bring bad news. A Trump supporter familiar with the results says the incumbent Republicans generally get ahead of the president because many voters "just don't like it."

So it's personal and it's everywhere, which means there's little Parscale or anyone else can do about it.

Only Trump can solve the problems Trump is creating.

While the pandemic, crushed economy, and riots and protests are hurting the President, his endless enmities are daunting. Hardly a day goes by when you're not attacking someone, and most days it's someone who's not called Biden.

Hitting from the Oval Office is never attractive, but the President feels compelled to respond to every insult, be it from Joe Scarborough, Mitt Romney or Colin Powell. Most of his fights are more personal than presidential.

It is true that Trump is good at Twitter slugfests, but he is in danger of winning all the battles and losing the war.

That he is following Biden, who is hiding in his basement and unable to put two full sentences together, underscores the fact that Trump is digging his own political grave. In fact, Democrats are doing almost everything possible to lose, but they have the momentum.

Starting with the resistance that started the day after the 2016 elections, they have been through a number of people and policies that have little in common, except that each new one is more radical than the last.

Democrats insisted on the false charges of Russia, Russia and Russia in the country for three years and are still protecting irregularities in the FBI and CIA.

They refused to seal the southern border, would not condemn anti-Semitism in their ranks, and subject the nation to a false partisan accusation.

Early in the campaign, they embraced socialism and the disastrous remedies to climate change that would ruin the economy. Now Congressional leaders cover themselves in Kente clothing and kneel like medieval penitents in a striking racial appeal.

In the streets and cabins, party activists make war on the police under the slogan "Defund the Police". Minneapolis, site of George Floyd's infamous murder, seems eager to be a guinea pig for life's experiment without a thin blue line.

By conventional standards, none of this should be close to a winning formula, but the Dems are being rewarded simply for not being Trump.

The situation feels familiar because Trump has been here before. During the 2016 campaign, he often looked like he had beaten himself, but he always managed to tap into his impulses and keep an eye on the prize.

Similarly, his presidency has been a rollercoaster ride in part because there is no margin for error. The country is polarized around Trump and the media is determined to defeat him.

None of this is to say that choice is an inevitable conclusion. There is still time for the President to focus and ensure that he and his campaign articulate a clear and consistent vision for a second term.

His plan to restart his popular protests should help, but much will depend on James Carville's 1992 line: "It's the economy, stupid."

It is still the economy, and most presidential campaigns are decided by the candidate who is considered most likely to bring peace and prosperity. Trump has been true to his promise to keep the United States out of wars abroad, and his fiscal and economic policies made the machine's big jobs roar, with wages rising faster at the bottom and middle than in the top. Then came the pandemic break and the murder in Minneapolis.

Massive job increases in May indicate the worst effects are likely to be over, but it will take an additional two or three strong months just to bring the unemployment rate below 10 percent. Anything significantly above that level could be almost impossible to beat.

Biden, of course, has his own problems, and hiding his illnesses, and his son Hunter, will become more difficult when he comes out of his bunker. As always, the three autumn debates will be essential.

Still, the reality is that Trump, who achieved the great upset four years ago, is now the loser in a career that could have been a block.

"Occupy Seattle" mess

In one of his worst mayoral decisions, Michael Bloomberg allowed Occupy Wall Street to turn a Manhattan park into a foul field for two months in 2011. The mayor of Seattle seems determined to make an even more foolish decision with an occupation there.

Mayor Jenny Durkan, after ordering police to leave a compound, says the mob that seized six Seattle blocks could produce a "summer of love."

The area is cordoned off and some leaders are seen carrying weapons, mocking the vow to wipe out the police.

If Seattle taxpayers make any sense, they will eliminate Durkin.

Taken by surprise

Reader Thomas Hale says Mayor Bill de Blasio can become a role model if he leads by example, writing: “Since his wife, Chirlane McCray, said it would be heaven if there were no police, she should immediately have the police caring for his family reassigned to other jobs. "

Zucker's Viral BS

New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, announcing that the state will not allow sleep camps to open, tells Albany the lie of the day and states, "There is not a single decision that we haven't made in database and science instead of emotion. " . "

Try selling that bull to the thousands of families crying over Zucker's policy of sending COVID-19 patients to nursing homes.