how Hardik Pandya Thanks Sister-In-Law For Wonderful Welcome For His Baby Boy

Hardik Pandya seems to be extremely excited about being the “dad” of his first baby. He thanks Sister-In-Law for arranging a wonderful Welcome for his Baby Boy. Recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had a baby boy on July 30 and this news has already got a huge rage on the social media platform. Everyone seems to be going crazy about this astounding news, and of course, the couple seems to be floating at the top of the air with happiness. Hardik Pandya thanks his Sister-In-Law for arranging such a wonderful welcome for his baby boy. Hardik Pandya even thanked his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma for organising a grand welcome for his baby across his Instagram account, thereby expressing his gratitude for her on the social media platform before his fans and followers.

Highlights of the event

A snap from Hardik’s Insta story

The all-rounder also posted an Instagram story to show the room that was decorated for his little one “My boys welcome. Thank you @pankhuriisharma”, as taken from Hardik Pandya in his Instagram story. Hardik and Natasa Stankovic, on July 30, took it to social media to announce the arrival of their baby.

Pankhuri posted a picture with the baby on Instagram a couple of days later, and welcomed the “little one” to the “mad house”. Pankhuri had captioned the image as “Welcome to the madhouse little one @hardikpandya93 @natasastankovic__.” Post sharing the news of the arrival of a baby boy with his fans on social media, the fans had even seen Hardik Pandya who seems to be too quick to reveal that he had already started his daddy duties. Also, we got to know that the all-rounder went shopping for his new-born baby.

Expectations of his fans seem to be high for the IPL this time

Hardik has been out of action on the field since September 2019, and he is now all set to return to the field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder is known for playing for the team, Mumbai Indians. He has been recognised as a key player for the defending champions in the cash-rich league in the last few seasons.

The 13th edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates and the spectators are eager to know how the player plays this time, particularly when he has already brought a trophy to home. Yeah, we are talking about his baby boy, and now, let’s see if he could take home the reward for his champ by winning the final of the tournament. The final match will be played on November 10. The franchise-based league is expected to kick start in March but the Board of Control for Cricket in India had to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.