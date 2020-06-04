How Old Damon & Stefan Salvatore Really Are

Damon and Stefan Salvatore were much older than people might have expected when the television show The Vampire Diaries begins. Here is how old they really were.

Damon and Stefan Salvatore were meant to be immortal in The Vampire DiariesBut how many years did they really live to be? Played by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, respectively, the Salvatore brothers were vampires born in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, which is where they return to when The Vampire Diaries It begins. And though they appear to be young on the outside, with Stefan even attending high school, they are actually much older than people expect.

In accordance with traditional vampire tradition, Damon and Stefan were born human, but they eventually became vampires of another vampire, in their case, a vampire named Katherine Pierce, who was a doppelganger from Elena de Nina Dobrev. Damon and Stefan both became vampires in 1864; Damon voluntarily became a vampire because he was madly in love with Katherine, while Stefan turned against his will. Still, they both became immortal, to some degree, and lived until the 21st century.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The Vampire Diaries: every character played by Paul Wesley

When Damon became a vampire, he was 25 years old, and since The Vampire Diaries It apparently takes place in real time, so as of 2009, that means Damon was 170 when the series started; He was 178 years old when the show ended. Meanwhile, Stefan was 18 years old when he became a vampire, and 163 years old when the show started. At the time of his death, Stefan was 171 years old.

Despite being so old, neither Damon nor Stefan showed it because they were vampires, so they stayed 25 and 18 years, respectively, throughout their lives. But his immortality only went so far, evidenced by Stefan's death. They could stay young forever as long as they were not killed by any other means, which is a common trope for vampires in fiction, particularly books, movies, and television shows for young adults.

Their relationship was proven numerous times, beginning with the battle for Katherine's affection. While the two had their "breaks" throughout the series, particularly with Damon and Stefan who spent 48 years without seeing each other, only to meet in the early 20th century for their nephew's funeral, the show ended on a happy note. . The Vampire Diaries The series finale included a breakthrough sequence to the afterlife where the brothers meet and hug. Stefan even looked at Damon with a "hello brother," a callback to their reunion on the show's pilot program when they both returned to Mystic Falls for the first time in years.

Next: The Vampire Diaries: How Elena Retrieved Her Memories of Damon

Avatar: every last Airbender character that returned in The Legend of Korra