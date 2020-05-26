How Romain replaced the & # 39; fake & # 39; engagement ring from Mary

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 aired on Friday and the wait is over for fans as they long for more queen bee drama. This show features more than a couple of romances among the royal group of divas, but none is more analyzed than Mary and Romain's relationship.

Mary and Romain sparked interest in the previous season, as Romain is a 26-year-old model and Mary a much older 38-year-old mother. With such a large age gap and Romain's obvious good looks, many have questioned the validity of the unorthodox pair. This was very evident when Romain proposed to Mary with a moissanite engagement ring. Mary confidently displayed her new engagement ring to her office mates, and her coworker Davina was quick to comment that the ring was not a diamond. Moissanite is a rare mineral and a less expensive diamond alternative that some may consider inappropriate or disappointing as a wedding ring. Naturally, the drama came about as a result of Davina's comments. But now it looks like Mary has been given a generous replacement.

In 2019, she posted on Instagram flaunting a new diamond ring that her heart, soon to be her husband, had given her. Apparently, after hearing what was said about the ring, Romain had taken the comments made by Mary's co-workers seriously. He started saving enough cash to surprise Mary with the diamond ring he deserved, and then made the trade in April 2019. But since Mary cheerfully bragged about the romantic gesture on her Instagram, some of her co-workers may not be so happy for her. .





Romain not only bought a new ring for Mary but, as a result of her comments, he also developed a new grudge against Davina. Because Mary is much older and more successful than Romain, Oppenheim's coworkers speculated that he was using Mary for his wealth. The show does a good job of emphasizing this by airing a scene where Romain conveniently forgets his wallet at an expensive lunch with Mary. Thus, Romain took on the feeling surrounding him of being financially dependent as any male French would.

During the new season, Romain made his feelings about Davina known. A year after the initial comments, he proclaims to the office members that Davina will not be invited to his wedding. When Davina finds out about this news, she decides to confront Romain, who then verbally attacks her in a cursed vitriol. Since Davina was not invited to the wedding, she was understandably confused and excluded by both Mary and Romain. Furthermore, in this context, the new wedding ring seems possibly much more an ego gesture than a bona fide one. Whatever the case may be, fans love how far the relationship between the two has developed since they appeared in season 1. Check out more of Mary and Romain, plus the drama set in the popular new season. 2 of Sell ​​Sunset.

