How to clean humidifiers?

Cleaning a humidifier is very important, especially when you are battling with respiratory colds. Like any other appliance that requires a basic level of maintenance, even a humidifier needs the same.

Unlike other products, the cleaning process of humidifiers is very easy, and with regular upkeep, it turns out to be easier to maintain a humidifier. Always choose the Best Humidifier so that you will not have any further problem regarding its maintenance.

Why is it necessary to clean a Humidifier?

Cleaning a humidifier is very important for a number of reasons. Here are some of the best reasons:

Like any other device, if not taken proper care and maintenance, even the humidifiers do not last long. It eventually ends up wasting your money.

The second most important reason is that humidifier helps in killing harmful bacteria and mold in the area. If not taken proper care of, it can spread potential bacteria in your home through traces of bad water releasing into the air.

Severe coughs, fever, etc., can happen in the long-run if a humidifier in your home is not cleaned correctly.

So, let us see how you can properly maintain your humidifier?

How to Clean Humidifier?

Firstly, unplug the humidifier and empty all the water present in it. The water present in it can lead to the spread of bacteria and other germs. So, to disinfect the humidifier, empty the unit.

Also, make sure to follow the instructions given on the product manual to ensure that water does not enter the motor unit and impact the electrical components.

Drain the water carefully!

Now, fill the humidifier with one glass of water and a cup/small glass of white vinegar and leave it for an hour. Vinegar has disinfectant properties, and it helps to clean the residue present in the humidifier.

While it takes time for the base of the humidifier to get cleansed with the vinegar solution, you can meanwhile clean the water reservoir. One of the effective ways to do it is by filling the reservoir with 2 small cups of white vinegar and then seal it tightly. Now, shake the reservoir with more strength, till you see the greasy film getting loose. Do this for about 5-10 minutes. Now, invert the humidifier upside down and allow the vinegar solution to come out of the reservoir. Press on the nozzle to loosen the seal and let the humidifier get emptied.

After the reservoir is emptied, fill the water once again and try to rinse it again, till the debris is removed off the reservoir. After you soak the base, pour the solution off the base (make sure that the water does not get into the motor). Now, use a soft cloth dipped in white vinegar to clean the interior of the base. Let the base of the humidifier dry for a while.

Rinse, and repeat the above-mentioned process every time, when you plan to clean the humidifier.