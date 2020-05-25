How To Create an Apple ID Without an Apple Device & Credit Card

The most secure device is known as Apple. Here we explain how to create an Apple ID on your iPhone, iPod touch, Mac, and iPad. The Apple ID can be created free without using the credit card to pay for the new ID. You are able to access all the Apple services without giving any payment for the ID. The Apple ID is very essential for downloading apps, music, books, etc. App Store has millions of things store in it but we need to use the Apple ID for access in the App store. Moreover, this article will help you out to make the Apple ID for free and enjoy all the services.

Therefore follow the given below steps to make the Apple ID and enjoy the App store services.

Open the browser on your PC, non-Apple tablet, and Android devices.

Visit the Apple ID page: HTTP://appleid.apple.com/.

Tap on the “Create Your Apple ID” link.

Mention all the details in the sign-up form, enter your username and password.

Fill your name, location, and birthday in the given space.

Enter the email address and that will be your Apple ID. After enter the email Apple will send you confirmation code to you for checking the email that belongs to you. Make sure that code is very important for creating the Apple ID.

Password will at least consist of 8 characters. Do not use the simple password that anyone can access. Stay aware for the Apple ID scams make a strong password that no one can easily guess it.

In the procedure to set the password, you have to choose three security questions and the answer will be recorded for reset the password if in case you forget the password.

When you fill all the details just enter the captcha and proceed to continue.

After clicking on the continue, a message will come to your device and ask for entering the verification code. The code will come in on your email and you have 3 hours to insert the code for confirmation. After entering the code “Click on continue to proceed further”.

Now the Apple ID is ready to access all the services.

If you want to access the Pages, Keynote or Numbers just go to the website icloud.com and sign in with your new Apple ID. The iCloud Drive will store your ID and ready to give you access to all the services. iCloud is just similar to Google drive.

If you want to create the Apple ID from the iPhone then follow the steps.

Go to settings and log out the previous ID that is logged in.

Now press on the App Store and click the Apps.

Tap on any button to any app.

Then it will ask the Apple ID you have to enter the Apple ID new.

One option is shown to create a new ID click on this and proceed to create a new ID.

Final Verdict

I hope you are clear the method and steps that how to create an Apple ID for free without credit card. Just simply follow the steps and access all the services of the App Store of Apple. For more updates stay with us.