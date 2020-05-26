How to maintain wooden furniture?

Introduction

Have you recently bought wooden furniture? This furniture is wonderful in terms of design, durability, and many more. However, it is an undeniable fact that you will have to follow certain steps to maintain them. It doesn’t matter whether you have bought chairs online or sofa set wooden. The procedure to maintain an item of wooden furniture remains the same. In this blog, we will discuss the most effective methods to maintain wooden furniture. By following these procedures, you will be able to increase the durability of the furniture by a huge margin.

Dusting the furniture

The first thing that you must do is to dust the furniture. We would recommend you dust it at least 4 times a week. Make sure that you clean the furniture with a soft cloth, like wool, or cotton cloth. Have you ever wondered why the dusting of wooden furniture is so important?

Well, it is because dust on wooden furniture reduces the finish, and decreases the charm of it. Moreover, it also weakens the furniture, which reduces the durability in the long run. Thus, you have to make sure that you clean the dust on the furniture frequently.

Protect from moisture and sunlight

It is highly recommended to not keep the furniture away from moisture. Why? Well, moisture usually leads to swelling of the wood, and can even make the furniture a breeding ground for bacteria. It will also weaken the furniture. Thus, durability will reduce significantly.

To ensure that the moisture does not affect the furniture, you need to put it under sunlight for a few hours once a month. There are even instances where waterfalls on the furniture. In that case, you must clean the water immediately, as water can leave permanent stains on the wood.

Moreover, you must protect the wood from excess sunlight. Yes, you can keep the furniture under sunlight for a few hours. Why? It has been observed that furniture gets faded due to excess sunlight. It can also decrease the durability of the furniture by a huge margin.

Let’s say that you have to put under sunlight. In that case, you must ensure that you cover the furniture with a cloth. Make sure it covers the complete surface of the furniture. In the case of a wooden sofa, you have put covers on it.

Put the layer

One of the main reasons why people prefer wooden furniture is the charm of it. Wooden furniture usually comes in various designs, which makes the whole room more beautiful. However, this charm is solely due to the shiny layer of the furniture. To maintain the shine of the furniture, you will have to paint it at least twice a year. You can even wax the wooden furniture, to increase the durability of the paint. Another way to increase the durability of the paint is to protect the furniture from sunlight and moisture.

These were some basic methods to maintain wooden furniture. Of course, there are various other methods like protecting the furniture from sharp objects and many more.