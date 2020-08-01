How to pronounce Hurricane Isaias the right way







But don't worry: we're here to explain how to say the name of the newly formed hurricane.

Hurricane Isaias is pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, according to the Atlantic Basin Storm Naming Pronunciation Guide.

WFTV meteorologist Irene Sans tweeted a video on how to say it.

The name Isaias is of Spanish and Portuguese origin, according to Dennis Feltgen, NOAA's public affairs officer, who told CNN that "both countries have a long and significant footprint in the West Indies." The name was added to the list in 2009, replacing Hurricane Ike in 2008. Feltgen said the approved names are typically common names, but also aim to be representative of the "ethnic group of the region." Most of the names in the Atlantic basin are of English and Spanish origin, he said. Some of them are French. Where's the storm? The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for the center of Hurricane Isaías to approach 40 miles from Florida from Saturday night to Sunday. Much of the state's east coast lies within the forecast cone, which means that it is still possible to make landfall in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency across the entire east coast of Florida, affecting Miami-Dade through Nassau County. The state is not opening shelters at the moment, but there is a plan, in light of Covid-19, if there is a need to open them. Shelter kits with hand sanitizer, masks and gloves would be "ready to be deployed upon request". In North Carolina, mandatory evacuation was ordered for Ocracoke Island before Hurricane Isaias, according to a Hyde County press release. Visitors must evacuate starting today at 12 p.m. EST and residents must evacuate starting at 6 a.m. EST on Saturday, according to the statement.

