Hundreds gather for a secret rave under New York's Kosciuszko Bridge

Party like it's COVID-19 – phase four.

An illicit delusion took place under the Kosciuszko Bridge in Brooklyn on Saturday night, while bars and clubs remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Some revelers wore masks at the wild dance party that rocked until the early hours of Sunday morning, but they showed rampant disregard for the patterns of social estrangement, according to images circulating on social media.

A crowd of hundreds could be seen in the unauthorized rave at Greenpoint, beating to the rhythm of DJ Mazurbate, who was behind a turntable wearing a surgical mask and hitting his head.

Apparently, the event was meant to be a Black Lives Matter protest and "got out of control," according to the Guest of a Guest website.

An attendee could be seen holding a black T-shirt with the words "F – k 12" while others had signs in support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

DJ and producer Mike Simonetti tweeted who turned down an offer to perform at the party under the bridge because her father died of the coronavirus alone.

"I saw it as disrespect for both my mother and everyone who is going through what she went through," wrote Simonetti.

"Imagine being married for 50 years and not being able to see your husband on his deathbed."

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized a weekend Hamptons concert led by The Chainsmokers, where 3,000 attendees openly mocked the coronavirus social distancing rules.

"We do not tolerate the illegal and reckless danger of public health," the governor said of the open-air concert.

The DJ did not respond to a request for comment. Organizers could not be immediately contacted.