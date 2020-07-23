Hurricane Douglas intensified into a major hurricane as it moves toward Hawaii

The storm is more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, but is moving west-northwest toward the island chain.

The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen today, but is expected to begin to weaken on Friday.

"Douglas is expected to be at or near the intensity of the hurricane as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands on Sunday," says NHC.

Rarely do strong hurricanes hit Hawaii

"It is quite common for hurricanes to head towards Hawaii, but they generally dissipate or at least weaken considerably before impacting the islands," said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University. "For example, both Lane and Olivia impacted Hawaii in 2018. Also, in 2016, both Lester and Madeline threatened Hawaii."

Although the effects of a hurricane in Hawaii can be severe, it is rare for major hurricanes to hit the shores of the island chain. On the one hand, the Hawaiian Islands are a small parcel of land within the world's largest ocean basin, making the statistical probability of a direct landing very low.

Hawaii covers 6,423 square miles of land divided between six major islands, making the possibility of a direct landing even less likely. Florida, by comparison, is a significantly easier target for hurricanes, covering more than 50,000 square miles

Douglas is expected to bring wind, rain, and dangerous waves to Hawaii over the weekend, although it may be downgraded to a tropical storm when it reaches the islands.

There are other key weather features, such as wind shear and dry air, that forecasters seek to ward off storms from Hawaii or dramatically weaken them before they hit Honolulu's white sand beaches.

One of the most influential atmospheric processes is a semi-permanent high-pressure system in the North Pacific that often forces a detour from oncoming tropical systems. However, when that high pressure is weaker than normal or is broken by an incoming channel, problems can arise.

Slow start to hurricane season in the Eastern Pacific

In a season that has seen early storm formation in the Atlantic, the eastern Pacific has been slower for storm development than in previous years.

"Douglas has been upgraded to a 65 kt hurricane, the first of the 2020 eastern Pacific season," according to the hurricane center. "During the period of reliable records, this is the fourth most recent date that the first hurricane of the season has formed."

A slow hurricane season in the Pacific, especially when combined with an active hurricane season in the Atlantic, is a sign of a La Niña event, which forecasters have predicted could occur this year.

Under La Niña, global convection wind currents produce sinking air over the eastern Pacific and rising air over the western Atlantic. Sinking air patterns increase wind shear, a sudden change in wind direction, speed, or both, which can destroy hurricanes before they have a chance to grow.