Hurricane Isaias: Bahamas and Florida prepare for heavy rains

The storm, which is pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as), is the earliest recorded Atlantic storm to begin with an "I". Starting at 2 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, The Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph and is expected to move over the central Bahamas region on Saturday morning and near or over the northwest Bahamas later in the day. The storm is expected to move near the east coast of the Florida peninsula from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, the NHC said.

On Thursday, Isaias' outside struck Puerto Rico before it passed through the Dominican Republic, all like a tropical storm.

"Every season you get a little nervous and you always have a chance to know if the storm will really come or not, and if it will bring full force," Peterson told CNN affiliate at Costco at WFLX-TV. Friday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the northwest and central Bahamas, as well as for Boca Raton on the Volusia / Brevard County line in Florida, as well as for the northwest and central Bahamas, NHC said. A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Isaias is expected to produce up to 8 inches of rain in the Bahamas and up to 6 inches in south and central-east Florida along with the Carolinas in the mid-Atlantic states. Northeast Florida and the Georgia coast are expected to receive up to 2 inches of rain this weekend, NHC said.

Those heavy rains could cause storm surges that could combine with the tide to "cause normally dry areas near the shoreline to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," NHC said. The water in Florida could reach up to 4 feet above the ground and up to 5 feet above normal tidal levels in the Bahamas.

Heavy rains could also cause flooding in the eastern Carolinas towards Virginia.

Despite not knowing the exact path of the storm, states are preparing. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency the Friday before the storm.

A storm threat during a pandemic

The storm comes at a sensitive time during the coronavirus pandemic. Florida marked the fourth day in a row that it reported a record number of Covid-19 deaths in the state at 257 on Friday.

Florida closed some state-supported Covid-19 driverless test and drive test sites Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

The test sites would remain open in 11 counties, nearly all of them on the West Coast or the Panhandle, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

The division said it anticipates that all sites will open before 8 a.m. no later than August 5.

The tests are closed in Miami and will likely remain so until Tuesday or Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN on Friday.

"That will be a gap in information for four or five days," said Suarez.

In Palm Beach County, Mayor Dave Kerner said there will be an evacuation of an area that primarily houses mobile homes and that the county will open six shelters on Saturday morning for residents. The shelters will be located in the area's middle and high schools, as well as a recreation center, Kerner said.

Kerner said the county is well prepared and that the shelters will have temperature controls and be divided into family units. Masks will be provided as needed and police will be available to help enforce the social estrangement, he said.

In the Bahamas, authorities announced shelters have been established across the country, with at least 10 shelters with supplies ready in New Providence. The Bahamas Defense Force and ministry of health personnel have also been activated.

The Bahamas is also dealing with a second wave of coronavirus cases. The country's health minister Renward Wells said Friday that initial confirmed cases of the second wave were related to "individuals from Grand Bahamas who traveled from the United States."

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced Thursday the easing of a coronavirus blockade to help citizens better prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The opening of hardware stores, pharmacies and supermarkets would be allowed.