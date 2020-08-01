Hurricane Isaias is heading toward Florida: live updates

CNN

The National Hurricane Center and other NOAA agencies are among those essential organizations that are trying to protect their Covid-19 employees so they can continue to work and disclose life-saving information for American families.

The problem is not so much with normal day-to-day operations, but rather with major events, when staff at the National Weather Service (NWS) offices can often double or triple what they normally are.

"The normal staff in our office is approximately 2-4 people depending on the shift, but during large events such as tornado outbreaks and tropical systems our staff could increase to 7-8 people," explains Kyle Thiem, meteorologist at the NWS office. Atlanta.

However, adding more people to a closed space creates problems in a Covid-19 world. So how do they allow additional staff without compromising their security or the vital information they post?

"We took the first steps to protect the facilities to ensure a safe environment for our staff," says Dennis Feltgen, a NOAA communications officer. "We have also followed the spacing guidelines, both at workstations and in common areas, and will continue to do our best to keep our staff safe and ready as the hurricane season continues."

In some cases, having employees work from home is also an option.

"Non-essential tasks are being handled remotely," shares Maureen O & # 39; Leary, spokeswoman for the National Weather Service. "To minimize cross-contamination within an office, we are alternating shift changes and making" remote "deliveries whenever possible. A forecaster who completes one shift and another who arrives for the next shift departure and enters through different doors to minimize any contact Health and wellness "Being our workforce is our top priority."

