ICE Chief Matt Albence to Leave Agency

Albence, a longtime career law enforcement officer, has held the top spot in the agency multiple times during the Trump administration as leadership at ICE, an agency under DHS, has changed.

Albence's move to the role of director often placed him at the center of the key issue of President Donald Trump's campaign and left him defending an agency that is often criticized for its role in immigration law enforcement.

More recently, the agency was criticized for issuing a guide that would have prevented international students from staying in the United States if they only took courses online. The agency rescinded the policy after a series of lawsuits and outrage from universities, which have gradually moved to online-only courses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Albence has worked in federal immigration law enforcement since 1994, when he began as a special agent with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Before serving as director, Albence directed the enforcement and removal operations of ICE, which is responsible for identifying, arresting, and deporting undocumented immigrants.

