Idaho's remains are Lori Vallow's missing children, authorities confirm

Noting that the announcement came with "heavy hearts," authorities confirmed Saturday that the two bodies recovered from a backyard in Idaho were the remains of the missing children of "doomsday cult," Lori Vallow. .

Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, had been missing since September. His remains were found Tuesday, buried on the property of stepfather Chad Daybell, the former gravedigger who was the husband of Lori Vallow.

The couple is detained in Fremont County, Idaho.

Friends and family have said that Lori was an attentive mother to the two children until she became involved with Daybell in a religious group called "Prepare a Town."

Daybell frequently spoke of near-death experiences, his acquaintances said, and in 2001 wrote a macabre memoir: "A Foot in the Grave: The Strange But True Adventures of a Sexton Cemetery."

"The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy and positive identification were performed," the Rexburg Police Department said in a statement.

"It is with great regret that we now confirm that those remains have been officially identified as those of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan," the statement said.

"It is not the result we expected, to be able to find the children safe," the statement added.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee."

