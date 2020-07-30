In his eulogy, Obama connects Lewis's life work with today's political struggles: "America was built by John Lewises"

"Today we witness with our own eyes the police officers kneeling on the neck of African-Americans. George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness that our federal government is sending officers to use tear gas and batons against peaceful protesters," Obama said. "I know this is a celebration of John's life. There are some who might say that we shouldn't think about those things, but that's why I'm talking about it."

"John Lewis spent his time on this Earth (a) fighting attacks on democracy and what's best in America that we're seeing circulating right now."

Obama also urged Lewis's supporters to continue fighting and suggested that he support changing the Senate rules to eliminate the legislative filibuster.

"Once we pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, we must keep going. To make it even better," Obama said before listing several policy proposals to expand access to voting. "And if all of this requires eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that's what we should do."

Speaking to mourners gathered at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary for Lewis' funeral, the former president called the late congressman "the founding father of a fuller, fairer, and better America."

"The United States was built by John Lewises. He, like any other in our history, brought this country a little closer to our highest ideals," he said. "And someday, when we finish that long journey to freedom, when we form a more perfect union, whether it be years or decades, or even if it takes another two centuries, John Lewis will be a founding father of that fuller, fairer and more America best ".

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also spoke during the services, and Bush remembered Lewis as an "American saint" who defended love and hope throughout his life.

"From Freedom Summer to Selma, John Lewis always looked outward, not inward. He always thought of others. He always thought of preaching the gospel in words and deeds, insisting that hatred and fear had to be answered with love and hope". said the former president.

After his comments, Clinton recalled the late congressman as someone who constantly pushed for progress, despite facing opposition to his efforts.

"John Lewis was a walking reprimand for people who thought, 'Well, we haven't gotten there yet and we've been working for a long time. Isn't it time to pack it up?' He kept moving. He imagined, lived, worked, and moved for his beloved community, "Clinton said.

The service, which was called a "celebration of life" by the Lewis family, was a private event due to the coronavirus pandemic, and attendees were required to wear face masks.

The event was also attended by other notable guests, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Reverend Dr. Bernice King, who made comments during the service.

Former President Jimmy Carter, the oldest of the four living former Presidents, did not attend the funeral.

"The Carters don't travel these days, but they are sending their condolences in writing," Carter Center spokeswoman Soyia Ellison told CNN in an email Wednesday night.

In a statement read during services by the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock, Carter, 95, said that Lewis "has been a blessing to countless people and we are proud to be among those whose lives he has touched."

"While all Americans enjoy his accomplishments, we Georgians know him as our neighbor, friend, and representative. His tremendous contributions will continue to be an inspiration to future generations," said Carter.

Thursday's events will culminate a series of memorial ceremonies honoring the late congressman, who served as the representative of the United States in Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades and was widely viewed as a congressional moral conscience to his incarnation of The Nonviolent Struggle for Civil Rights.

Lewis died at the age of 80 after a six-month battle with cancer, a loss that sparked a torrent of pain and tributes to his life and legacy across the country.

As part of a series of events honoring Lewis over the past week, his body lay in state at the United States Capitol in Washington, a tribute reserved for the most distinguished military and government officials.

Lewis was a leading figure in the civil rights movement. Angered by the injustice of the Jim Crow South, he launched what he called "good trouble" with organized protests and sit-ins. In the early 1960s, he was a freedom rider, challenging segregation at interstate bus terminals throughout the south and in the nation's capital.

Several lawmakers wore face masks with the "good trouble" message written during a ceremony on the United States Capitol after Lewis' coffin arrived there earlier this week.

At age 25, Lewis helped lead a voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he and other protesters were greeted by heavily armed state and local police officers who attacked them with sticks, fracturing the skull of Lewis. The images of that "Bloody Sunday" shocked the nation and spurred support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

After a brief ceremony outside the Brown Chapel AME Church on Sunday, Lewis's body traveled in a horse-drawn crate several blocks from downtown Selma to the Pettus Bridge, which crossed his flag-covered coffin.

The body of the deceased congressman was taken to the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Wednesday, where Governor Brian Kemp, Bottoms and their spouses could be seen on the steps of the Capitol waiting to receive the coffin.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he was not going to pay his respects to Lewis, as his body lay in state on the United States Capitol.

"No, I will not go, no," Trump said when asked if he would travel Monday or Tuesday to honor the late congressman.

The president also avoided a last chance to pay tribute in person on Wednesday at Andrews Joint Base.

Trump left the base for Texas around 9:55 a.m. ET, about 30 minutes late after speaking to journalists at the White House.

A procession with the body of Lewis and his family arrived in Andrews a few minutes later, greeted by an honor guard. The plane carrying Lewis's coffin, along with a separate plane for his family, departed after a brief ceremony.

The two groups did not overlap on Andrews' track. After days of remembrance and remembrance for Lewis, Trump didn't mention it when he left Washington.

The president issued a cursory statement on Twitter after Lewis's death and ordered that the flags be reduced to half the staff.

"Sad to hear the news of the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis. Melania and I send our prayers to him and his family," he wrote on Twitter.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Thursday.