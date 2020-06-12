Inside an elementary school preparing for fall classes

With a possible vaccine still months, if not years, away from widespread distribution, school districts across the country are struggling to find guidelines on how to reopen in the Covid-19 era. They know they have until the beginning of the next school year to get it right.

Michael Casserly, executive director of the Big City Schools Council, says there is "very detailed planning for everything from class size to how many children are going to be on buses and how we clean classrooms and buildings, how we secure the environment. "

Those things and more are being addressed in the Houston Independent School District, the largest district in Texas, and the seventh largest in the country, which oversees more than 210,000 public school children. Getting students back to the classroom safely and as quickly as possible has been the sole focus of Acting Superintendent Grenita Lathan since the schools closed in March.

Lathan points out that this is not the first crisis he has had to overcome. "I want to remind people that we are still recovering from 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit, now we are being hit by Covid-19," she says. "I know how to do things, but this virus has stumped me, I will tell you the truth."

She has assembled a reopening task force with district staff, health officials, and others. "We invite parents with a medical history to join that committee," she says. "And we are looking at all aspects of not only our transportation, our buses, but also our classrooms, our facilities, the interaction of when a visitor, primarily a parent, enters a school's main office."

Like other school districts, Houston is poised for a combined model, where some students are on campus and others learn virtually from home.

Lathan showed CNN inside Harvard Elementary School, the oldest in the city and one of the most ethnically and socio-economically diverse, and, coincidentally, my old school, to demonstrate what parents and students can wait when the doors reopen.

Greeting them will be a school official and a nurse, with thermometers for mandatory temperature monitoring. Then there is a carefully marked path to the PPE station, with hand sanitizer and where each student receives their own face mask that should be worn throughout the day.

This, says Lathan, will be one of the most challenging aspects of the new era. "One of the biggest problems we will possibly encounter, especially with elementary students, is making sure they keep their mask on if they need to wear masks," she says. "How do we do that throughout the school day? Because you know, kids, that is difficult. It is difficult for us as adults."

In-person class sizes will be significantly smaller: perhaps 12 students separated 1 or 2 at a table with the rest of the students online and tapping in the classroom.

Cafeterias will be less crowded, those family group tables that only a few students use at a time as more meals are served in the classroom. And those meals are likely to be prepackaged, at least initially, Lathan said.

Hall traffic will be regulated and teachers will make the transition from class to class when the bell rings.

And then there is the matter of recess, a sacred time for all students.

"We will have a small number of students on the playground at any given time," says Lathan. "We will have to make sure that we are cleaning all of our play equipment throughout the day."

Similar plans are being modeled in other large school districts, including for the 2 million students in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Office of Education guidelines include tiered days, one-way hallways, and solo games.

Not only schools are converting. Approximately 480,000 school buses are used to transport more than 25 million students every day across the country. Houston transports 45,000 to 60,000 students more than 600 square miles daily.

Lathan points out labeled hand sanitizers and seats that show where students will separate and sit as they board. An additional staff member assigned to each bus is considered to ensure that students remain socially distant.

Experts believe that logistics, even on a national scale, is feasible. But how to finance them is an even bigger hurdle. Congress allocated a portion of its initial $ 2 billion stimulus package in March to K-12 schools. Democrats in Congress proposed an additional $ 3 billion package earlier this month that included $ 90 billion for distribution by the Department of Education among the states. That bill was rejected in the Senate.

Casserly, of the Big City Schools Council that brings together urban public school districts to improve education, says the seed funding was helpful, but more is needed, and soon.

"On the horizon, the costs are much, much bigger," he says. "Many of our school districts project deficits anywhere between 15% and 25%. It offers the possibility of a perfect financial storm that will be difficult to bear without substantial financial support."

He adds: "You can't control a pandemic, but you can control the response to one."

Casserly says the priority for schools across the country is to open their doors again to the most vulnerable students.

"We are more concerned with economically disadvantaged students, English learners, students with disabilities, students who don't have the Internet at home," he says. "Also, we have a good number of homeless students. We will have to meet their needs, as well as families who are going through a lot of difficulties right now."

Lathan in Houston agrees that his priority is to reopen for the neediest students, including those with special educational needs, even while others continue to learn online for a while. She and her team are also concerned about some 10,000 students they have been unable to contact.

She knows that many students and parents are desperate for Harvard Elementary to reopen.

"Be patient" is his message to them. "Please allow us the opportunity to finalize our plan, to ensure that students are able to be on the playground and in the classroom, in the cafeteria, and on our buses. Be patient with us."