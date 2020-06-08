Iowa football strength coach denies allegations of racism

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle denies any race-based "unethical behavior or bias" after being accused by several former players of contributing to what they claim to be systemic racism on the show.

Doyle received an administrative license on Saturday, part of a decision made by coach Kirk Ferentz in what he called "a watershed moment" for the Iowa soccer program.

Several former black players posted on social media Friday night about problems they saw on the soccer show, blaming many of them on Doyle. The 51-year-old assistant coach released a statement Sunday on Twitter applauding the "courage" of the former players and saying he is "proud of them" for speaking, but denies the claims.

"I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me," Doyle wrote. “Statements have been made about my behavior that are not true. I don't mean to be perfect. I made mistakes, learned lessons, and like every American citizen, I can do better.

“At no time have I crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based on race. I don't make racist comments and I don't tolerate people who do. "

Chicago Bears guard James Daniels, who played in Iowa from 2015-17, tweeted on Friday night that there are "too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program." Black players have been treated unfairly for too long. "Former defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie tweeted that the" real change "for the program must start with Doyle.

Ferentz said Saturday that the school will conduct an independent review of the situation, with all parties able to participate and express their opinions.

"I am confident that a full review of the body of work for 21 years will speak for itself and I am confident that the process respects the rights and experiences of all parties involved," said Doyle, who has been in Iowa since 1999. " There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders, and contributors to society because of their Iowa Football experience, the record will show.