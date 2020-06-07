Iowa strength coach lowered amid accusations of racism

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle received an administrative license after several former black players posted on social media what they described as systemic racism on the show.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the announcement Saturday night, calling it "a watershed moment" for the Iowa football program in a video posted on the team Twitter account.

"In the last 24 hours, I've seen some difficult and heartbreaking posts on social media," said Ferentz. "I appreciate the candor of the former players and have been reaching out to many of them individually to hear more about their experiences on our show. I am planning to speak to all of them in the coming days.

"This is a process that will take some time, but change begins by listening first."

Dozens of former players turned to social media in recent days to detail the troublesome issues they claim to have seen and experienced while playing in Iowa.

"There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program," Chicago Bears guard James Daniels wrote on Friday night on Twitter. "Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long."

Former defensive lineman Faith Ekakitie tweeted that one of the main reasons he became engaged to Iowa was because of Ferentz, saying: "He cares and he understands it." Ekakitie then added: "However, for this particular show, the real change begins with @coach_Doyle and his Force and Conditioning staff."

Doyle, 51, has been Iowa's strength and conditioning coach since 1999, when Ferentz took over the soccer program.

"A lot of the discussions have focused on our strength and conditioning program and coach Chris Doyle," said Ferentz. “I have spoken to him about the accusations published on social networks. They are troubling and have made a lasting impact on those players. Therefore, Coach Doyle has been placed on administrative leave immediately, while an independent review can be conducted. He and I agreed that all parties will hear their voices and then a decision will be made on how to move forward. "

Ferentz announced that he is creating an advisory committee to address "a call for cultural change." The coach said it will be chaired by a former player and will include current and former players, along with members of the athletic department staff.

He also announced that the program's long-standing policy of banning players from posting on social media has been lifted so that players "can participate in the national discussion on injustice, racism and inequality" after the team agreed do what.

"These are painful times," said Ferentz. “As a leader, you can learn a lot by listening, but at some point you have to take action. Finally, I told the team that change starts with us, but it actually starts with me. ”