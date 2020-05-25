iPhone SE vs. iPhone 11: What do you get by spending almost double?

As a sequel to Apple 2016 sleeper hit iPhone of the same name, the new iPhone SE starts at $ 399, £ 419, or AU $ 749. With that price tag, the phone targets low-budget users who may not be able to splurge on $ 1,000 phones like the iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20. While that does mean some hardware cuts (the phone has a smaller 4.7-inch screen and a single rear camera, for example), the iPhone SE does include some modern bindings, like the same A13 processor as the iPhone 11 phones.

Angela Lang / CNET With a four-year gap between the new iPhone SE and the previous one, Apple brought many updates. That includes wireless charging, better camera specs, and water resistance. (Unfortunately, for wired headphone users, the new iPhone SE doesn't have a headphone jack.) If you are looking for a new iPhone but want to save as much money as possible, the iPhone SE is your best option: You will save $ 300 directly compared to the price of the iPhone 11 (which costs $ 699, £ 729 or AU $ 1,199) . Read our Apple iPhone SE (2020) review.

Angela Lang / CNET The iPhone 11 costs $ 300 more than the iPhone SE. However, despite having many of the same internal specifications, its main advantages are twofold: it has a larger screen (6.1 inches vs. 4.7, measured diagonally) and contains better camera specifications (a second one). wide-angle lens and a better selfie) camera, for starters). If both are high priorities for you, get the iPhone 11. Read our Apple iPhone 11 review.

Do you need more details? Here's an in-depth tour of how these two models differ so you can learn exactly what the iPhone SE offers at its lowest price.

Size and design: iPhone SE is small and compact

The most obvious difference between the two phones is that the iPhone 11 is larger. The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch screen, while the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen. While you get more screen space for your apps and watch videos with the former, iPhone SE will appeal to users with its comfortable portability and compact grip.

Both iPhones have LCD screens, but the iPhone 11 has a "Liquid Retina HD display", while the iPhone SE has "Retina HD". These are brand terms that Apple uses to differentiate its display technology; However, all you need to know is that the iPhone 11's screen is sharper, although they both have the same number of pixels per inch or pixel density.

Some users will also like the home button on the iPhone SE. Now that Apple is discontinuing the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE will be the only iPhone that Apple will sell with a physical home button. As well as being intuitive to use, it also means you don't have to use swipe gestures to get back to the home screen or open recent apps. The home button will also house the device's fingerprint reader to unlock the phone and authorize digital payments (what Apple calls Touch ID). However, the iPhone 11 uses facial mapping sensors on the front camera for biometric security (also known as Face ID).

The devices are IP certified for protection against water. But because the iPhone 11 It is IP68 rated Compared to the IP67 rating of iPhone SE, it means iPhone 11 is slightly more durable against immersion (as it is certified to withstand a longer or deeper dive in water). On paper, an IP67 certification level means the iPhone SE can survive in up to one meter (3.3 feet) of water for approximately 30 minutes.

Lastly, the iPhone SE only comes in black, white, and red. The iPhone 11 also comes in those three colors, but if you want more options, you can also get it in pastel yellow, green, and purple.

Camera: iPhone 11 has the advantage

If you're not necessarily a power user of the camera, the iPhone SE's only 12-megapixel rear camera should be enough to post images to Instagram and record casual videos. But if you're interested in photography or want more tools at your disposal, the iPhone 11 has a noticeably better camera setup than the iPhone SE.

The iPhone 11, for example, it has a second wide angle camera. That means you can take panoramic photos or creative, more dramatic images at short distances. The iPhone 11 also has Apple Low Light Camera Mode, Night Mode. Night mode reduces items such as digital artifacts, graininess, and motion blur to capture and brighten low-light images.

As for the front camera, the iPhone 11 not only has a better selfie camera because it has more megapixels (12 megapixels compared to the 7 megapixels of the iPhone SE). It can capture 4K video (compared to 1080p video on iPhone SE) and record video in slow motion, too.

Processor and battery: both have A13 Bionic

As its main budget phone, Apple could have equipped the iPhone SE with an older processor. But the device is equipped with the latest property A13 bionic chip, the same one that is inside the iPhone 11. When we ran processing speeds at 3DMark and Geekbench 5, both phones registered similar results, which also means that the iPhone SE had comparable performance, and sometimes better than, the Galaxy S20, Pixel 4 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

As always, Apple does not reveal the battery capacity of the iPhone SE. According to the runtimes listed on Apple's site, the iPhone SE's battery is similar to that of the iPhone 8, which is not as long as the iPhone 11. (Unofficial third-party outages also revealed that the iPhone 11 It has a 3,110 mAh battery while the iPhone 8 has a 1,821 mAh battery.)

However, when we ran continuous video playback in Airplane mode, both phones lasted the same: about 15 and a half hours, more or less. While we haven't done any streaming tests on the iPhone SE yet, it's promising that the first set of batteries is similar to the iPhone 11.

iPhone SE (2020) vs. iPhone 11 Apple iPhone SE (2020) iPhone 11 Screen size, resolution Retina 4.7-inch HD; 1,334×750 pixels 6.1-inch LCD liquid retina; 1,792×828 pixels Pixel Density 326ppi 326ppi Dimensions (inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in. 5.94×2.98×0.33 in. Dimensions (mm) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm 150.9×75.7×8.3mm Weight (ounces, grams) 5.22 oz .; 148g 6.84 oz .; 194g Mobile software iOS 13 iOS 13 Camera 12 megapixels 12 megapixels (wide angle), 12 megapixels (ultra wide angle) Frontal camera 7 megapixels 12 megapixels Video capture 4K 4K Processor Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB RAM Not disclosed Not disclosed Expandable storage No No Drums Not disclosed Not disclosed Fingerprint sensor Start button No Connector Flash of lightning Flash of lightning Headphone jack No No Special features Waterproof (IP67); dual SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Waterproof (IP68); dual SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Price without contract (USD) $ 399 (64 GB), $ 449 (128 GB), $ 549 (256 GB) $ 699 (64 GB), $ 749 (128 GB), $ 849 (256 GB) Price (GBP) £ 419 (64GB), £ 469 (128GB), £ 569 (256GB) £ 729 (64GB), £ 779 (128GB), £ 879 (256GB) Price (AUD) AU $ 749 (64 GB), AU $ 829 (128 GB), AU $ 999 (256 GB) AU $ 1,199 (64GB), AU $ 1,279 (128GB), AU $ 1,449 (256GB)