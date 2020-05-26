IPIC theaters to reopen in June with strict guidelines for guests

While countless theater chains around the world are still evaluating their plans to reopen amid the current coronavirus crisis, IPIC Theaters announced today that they will reopen their Texas-based luxury restaurant chain, starting with their Fairview and Houston in June 4 followed by Austin in June 11. When IPIC allows its doors to select locations to open wide, the theater company will do so under a set of what some would say are extreme conditions for guests.

"During closing, IPIC Theater's priority has been to develop a way to deliver our unique film and dining experience where our guests can trust that we have done everything we can to ensure their well-being." Paul Safran, CEO and legal advisor to IPIC Theater said in a statement. “We have developed new standards to limit interactions between guests and team members, while offering the same premium experience that our guests expect. In addition, we have acquired new technologies to help maintain the health of everyone in our cinemas and restaurants. "

What can viewers expect when they enter an IPIC Theater location? To get started, the theater will use the Centurion T165K EBT thermal scanner and Evaclean electrostatic sprayer. Now what do you say Well, to put it bluntly, the Centurion Thermal Scanner device will be used to assess a host's temperature, while the Evaclean electrostatic sprayer is meant to attack microbes and decontaminate facilities. According to the deadline, the Evaclean electrostatic sprayer is a non-contact disinfectant that reaches four times the largest surface area compared to traditional cleaning equipment. The sprayer will be used every night during the week days. IPIC is closed to the public.

"This will allow us to quickly identify and address temperature anomalies for people entering IPIC theaters." Safran said.

As a point of note, IPIC's California locations in Pasadena and Westwood have yet to announce plans to reopen. Additionally, IPIC locations in New Jersey, Illinois, Maryland, Florida and Washington will remain closed for now.

But wait, that's not all. IPIC is also seeking to establish a number of other precautions that hopefully ensure the safety of its guests. You can find a list of the guidelines established to be implemented in the IPIC Theaters below:

– Pause the blanket and pillow program in the theater

– Require team members to wear masks and protective gloves and encourage guests to wear masks in common areas

– Improved disinfection protocols throughout the day, between hours and business closings using EPA-approved disinfectant products

– Addition of a staff position dedicated to the sanitation of all common areas during business hours

– Limit theater operations to the public from Thursday to Sunday to allow additional extensive cleaning

– Guarantee adequate social distance between the parties in theaters and restaurants.

– Minimize guest interactions with chain servers.

– Adding plexiglass in guest services and express counters

Boy, oh boy, I can definitely feel a "back on my day" complaint simmering at my fingertips, but who am I to endanger the lives of others by not taking every precaution to avoid the possible spread of a deadly disease? It goes without saying that theater experiences are going to change dramatically as the company continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Hell, it might be that future generations have no idea what it's like to go to the movies without those extreme measures being part of the overall experience. I shudder to think about what these security practices will do for ticket sales, especially with VOD proving to be a lucrative option for both studios and movie fans.

