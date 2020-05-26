IQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition with Transformers Logo, Gold Accents Released – Price and Specs

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition was released in China with some design changes over the iQoo 3. Vanilla Transformers Limited Edition is available for pre-order and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. It comes with the Transformers (Autobot) logo on the back, as well as some gold accents around the edge and camera module. The iQoo branding on the back is also in gold. Otherwise, the phone has the same specs as the normal iQoo 3.

iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition price

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition is priced at CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs. 37,100) for the single 12GB variant of RAM and 128GB of storage. It went up for pre-sale on May 25 and will continue until May 31. The official sale will begin on June 1.

As of now, there is no information on whether iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition will hit international markets or not.

IQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition Specifications

The phone has the same specs as the iQoo 3 that was released in India in February. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition runs Android 10 with the iQoo user interface on top. It features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED HDR 10+ Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) HDR 10+ display with a pixel density of 409ppi and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition includes a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with an f / 1.79 aperture, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.46 telephoto lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.2 wide-angle lens, and finally a 2-megapixel portrait camera. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f / 2.45 aperture housed inside a perforator.

This variant of the iQoo 3 comes with 128GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, Glonass, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It's backed by a 4,440 mAh battery with support for proprietary 55W Super FlashCharge technology. The iQoo 3 Transformers Limited Edition measures 158.51×74.88×9.16mm and weighs 214.5 grams. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the screen.