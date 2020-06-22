Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental house yet?

Editor's Note: The opinions expressed in this comment are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. Content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) – After nearly three months in quarantine, millions of Americans are ready to travel: an overnight trip, a weekend getaway, a summer stay. With the reopening of the states, that is now possible, with a warning. Before coronavirus, few people thought twice before staying in a hotel room, rental house, or cabin in the woods. But now, we have to consider the potential for exposure to the coronavirus. Even if you agree with the travel risks that take you to your destination (plane, train or car), what about the risks of the destination?

We are both exhibition scientists. One of us is comfortable booking a "contactless" stay; the other is still unsure of an overnight trip any time soon. But we agree on two things: traveling these days carries a higher risk, although there are ways to minimize that risk.

Problems

The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is clear that traveling increases your chances of getting or spreading Covid-19. The travel industry is taking it seriously. Both the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Vacation Rental Management Association have published best practice guidelines and standards.

No matter what type of stay you are planning, the main concern is to have close contact (less than six feet) with an infected person. That probability is higher when you travel. Be aware that a person with Covid-19 can transmit the virus before developing symptoms. From the beginning, you must assume that everyone around you may be infected. Including yourself.

Contact with contaminated surfaces is less of a concern, but is still something to consider. We are learning more about the potential for infection from them, but we know that coronaviruses have been detected on room surfaces. Try to minimize your contact with surfaces (tables, chairs, sinks, duvet covers) that have not been cleaned or disinfected.

Another complication: the pattern and scope of Covid-19 can vary between communities, even in the same region. Public health laws and guidelines also vary, so be sure to check for updates before you travel.

A tourist checks into a hotel in Savannah, Georgia on April 25, 2020, shortly after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp lifted some social distancing measures. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

Before booking

There is no way to make a stay 100% secure, but there are certainly ways to make a stay more secure. Remember that each hosting scenario is different; For example, unlike hotels or rental houses, camps generally only have shared bathrooms. But wherever you stay, start by visiting the establishment's website or calling to ask what management is doing to reduce the risk of transmission.

Be sure to ask about:

Air quality. Cleaning with approved products should be frequent. Ask if hand washing or disinfection stations are available in common areas. Engineering controls, such as increasing air exchange or HEPA filters, must be implemented in the ventilation system. If that's not the case, consider bringing a portable air purifier with a HEPA filter. On the low-tech side: can windows be opened for better air flow? A fan can help attract more outside air and increase mixing speed if used near an open window.

Contactless options like digital keys.

Policies on masks and health exams for guests and staff.

Does the rental business limit the ability to promote distance? I mean, are you just booking all the rooms? And are they avoiding overnight stays, which would attract more people and thus introduce more risks? Avoid accommodation with turnovers the same day.

Strategies for a safer stay

Once you have determined that management is doing everything possible, you must do everything possible to minimize exposure. Wear a face covering and practice social distancing in common areas. Minimize time in closed and less ventilated spaces, such as elevators. Avoid contact with "high contact" surfaces in shared spaces, such as the elevator call button, door handles, and dining tables and chairs; they are less likely to have been disinfected at the touch of each individual. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after spending time in common areas. If gyms and pools are open, remember the social distance, wear your mask and clean equipment before and after wearing it.

Use zippered plastic bags for personal items that others can handle. That includes your driver's license, credit card, and password. Bring extra bags to put these things in after disinfecting. Handle your own luggage or arrange contactless delivery.

Disinfect surfaces according to CDC guidelines. If cleaning is available, choose not to participate. Request that you remove the accent pillows and duvet covers before your arrival.

Least risk dining options: Bring your own food or do room service or contactless delivery. Eating outside can be a reasonable option, but if you dine indoors, make sure there is reasonable ventilation and properly spaced tables.

Bring enough face masks or covers for each day, or bring laundry detergent between uses. You will also need hand sanitizer or hand wipes, a surface sanitizer, paper towels, and disposable sanitizer wipes.

All of this helps, but remember: even doing everything on this substantial list may not eliminate the possibility of contracting the virus. The bottom line is that we do not recommend that everyone re-embark on nonessential travel. You may need a vacation, but Covid-19 never takes one.

Elizabeth Marder is President of Communications and Outreach for the International Society for Exposition Sciences, a non-profit organization.

Paloma Beamer is President of the International Society for Exposure Sciences, a nonprofit organization and receives funding from NIH, EPA, Agricola Alta Pozo Manuel and the Pima County Health Department.