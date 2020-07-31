Isaias is now a hurricane as it moves toward the east coast of the U.S.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Tropical storm Isaias cut power and caused flooding and small landslides in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday, then became a hurricane late at night as it moved toward the Bahamas and the east coast of the USA

Storm rain turned several streets into fast-flowing rivers and downed trees and some telephone and electrical cables in Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes. The National Guard rescued at least 35 people, including two newborns. Authorities in the northwest city of Rincon reported that a woman went missing after floods washed her away as she tried to cross a bridge.

Government workers in the Dominican Republic had used loudspeakers to urge people to evacuate before the worst of the storm, while police arrested a handful of surfers in the Santo Domingo capital accused of violating warnings from government storm.

The southern region of Puerto Rico was especially affected, and is still shaken daily by aftershocks. Heavy rains flooded neighborhoods weakened by tremors, causing the collapse of some recently abandoned houses.

"Everyone is in a constant state of emergency," said Marieli Grant with Mercy Corps.

Late Thursday, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km / h), making it a Category 1 hurricane. It was centered about 70 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island in the southeast of the Bahamas on Thursday night, said the US National Hurricane Center was moving northwest at 18 mph, and its center is forecast to move near southeast Bahamas overnight, it will be near the center of The Bahamas on Friday night and will move near or over the Northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

A hurricane warning was issued for the Northwest Bahamas, including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Bahamas. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the east coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet.

The storm left more than 400,000 customers across Puerto Rico without power, including hospitals that switched generators, and left some 150,000 customers without water. Crews opened the doors of a dam that had such a low water level last month that officials cut off service every other day for some 140,000 clients. Disruptions were also reported in the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands.

Other damage was reported, including 14% of cell towers elsewhere in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people still use tarps as roofs over houses damaged by Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

"I didn't think it was going to be that strong," said José Pagán, a 22-year-old who lives in the mountainous town of Juncos, in the east of the country, and whose house was lightly flooded. "It is quite a difficult experience because it reminds us of Maria."

More than 50 people sought refuge in Puerto Rico, said Governor Wanda Vázquez, who urged those living near swollen rivers to seek refuge. But many were cautious about the shelter given an increase in COVID-19 cases on the island.

In the western city of Mayagüez, Alan Rivera, a 40-year-old engineer, told AP that the street in front of his house turned into a flowing river, something that did not even happen during Hurricane Maria. He and his family planned to move temporarily with his parents despite concerns about the coronavirus.

"We have to take the risk," he said. "There is no other alternative".

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico as a result of the storm.

Isaias was expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and northern Haiti, with an isolated maximum total of 10 inches.

Isaias is the ninth named storm in the Atlantic to form, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

So far this year, Christopher, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gert and Hanna have also been the first Atlantic storms named after their alphabetical order.