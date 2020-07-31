Isaias is now the second hurricane of the season

With maximum sustained winds of 80 mph, Hurricane Isaias is moving northwest from approximately 80 miles east-southeast of Great Inagua Island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The central and southeastern Bahamas are under a hurricane warning, while the east coast of Florida, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have Tropical Storm Watch in effect.

Rain will be the main concern in the coming days. South Flrodia and east central could see 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 6 inches, NHC said.

The Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, the Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos Islands could see 4-8 inches. This could lead to flash floods, landslides, and possible riverine floods.

A great chance of a hurricane during a pandemic

Florida closed some state-supported Covid-19 test sites Thursday in anticipation of the storm.

The driving and walking test sites were to close as of 5 pm, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) said in a statement Wednesday, "to keep people operating and attending the sites safely. "

FDEM then said test sites would remain open in 11 counties, nearly all of them on the West Coast or Panhandle, according to the latest notice from the National Hurricane Center.

The test sites will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, although the FDEM anticipates that all sites will open no later than 8 a.m. from August 5.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez told CNN Thursday that he would be concerned about keeping evacuees socially apart if a major hurricane struck the state amid the ongoing pandemic.

"Look, if we have a major hurricane here, then we will have to evacuate several people and then we will have to … try to keep them apart as much as possible," he said. "That is a concern."

"When you're not testing it's also a concern," he added. "But the greatest danger, the immediate danger must be addressed first, and that is taking our people out of danger."

The ninth storm called 2020, Isaias, is forecast to strengthen over the next 24 to 36 hours and become a hurricane sometime Friday or Friday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Thursday afternoon. .

There is uncertainty about where and how strong the storm will be when it approaches Florida.

Where Isaias will hit and how intense it will be was still uncertain Thursday night. Some forecast models show a weak storm hitting the southern Florida coast, while others show a much stronger storm hitting the eastern side of the state and moving toward the Carolinas.

The official Isaias route does not bring the storm over Florida, but within 75 miles on Saturday and Sunday as it heads north over the Bahamas. This would bring tropical storm conditions to the eastern part of the Florida peninsula.

The NHC forecast for Friday shows the hurricane directly on Grand Bahama Island, which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian less than a year ago.

The interaction of the storm on Hispaniola could affect the intensity of the storm. NHC said Thursday morning that the storm would likely weaken as it passed over Hispaniola, but could gradually strengthen as it moved away from the Greater Antilles.

"The eventual track will determine Isaias's strength and potential future development," said CNN meteorologist Chad Myers. "A track primarily over water will allow the storm to strengthen. One more path over the land and mountains of Hispaniola and Cuba will help tear it apart."

However, once it overcomes the warmer waters, the storm could quickly get stronger like what was seen with Hurricane Hanna last weekend. That is something that many models had a hard time learning.

"We should have a better idea of ​​how strong Isaias will get near the US after a reconnaissance plane samples the storm and after Hispaniola passes later today," the NHC said Thursday afternoon.

Why it was originally called Tropical Cyclone Potential Nine

Now that it has been given the name Isaias, pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as), it is the earliest storm beginning with a registered "I". The previous record was set on August 7, 2005, part of the busiest season to date.

This continues the record pace of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Hanna broke the record for the earliest storm with an "H" name for 11 days.

There were tropical storm warnings issued even before the storm formed. The reason it was called "Tropical Cyclone Potential Nine" is because the storm did not have a round circulation center, Myers says.

Instead, it was very long. "When a circular center finally formed, that's when they started calling it a tropical storm."

Calling it a potential tropical cyclone, it allowed countries to issue clocks and warnings.