IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Renewed for a 15th season! – Newsdio

I have some interesting news for everyone It's always sunny in Philly Fans out there! FX has renewed the series for a fifteenth season! This is a record series, and you couldn't be happier with the news.

This is a hilarious comedy, and it never stops making me laugh. Honestly, I never thought it would work for that long, so it's great to see that FX is still excited to run with it.

The news comes soon after. It's always sunny creator, executive producer and star Rob McElhenney He revealed that he was writing season 15. When he previously spoke about the series, McElhinney said, "We will continue to do so forever if people keep watching."

The series is executive written and produced by McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie DayHe also stars in the trio, along with Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito.

It's always sunny in Philly It has been described as "the first successful deconstruction and reconstruction of a sitcom," and as long as this team continues to produce fun stories, I'll keep watching!

