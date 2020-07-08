Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies at 61

On Twitter on Wednesday, President Alassane Ouattara said: "I pay tribute to my younger brother, my son, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who was my closest collaborator for 30 years."

"I salute the memory of a statesman, of great loyalty, devotion and love for the fatherland. He embodied this young generation of Ivorian leaders of great ability and extreme loyalty to the nation."

Coulibaly, 61, had been chosen to run as a candidate for the ruling party in the October presidential election this year.

According to his official biography, he leaves behind a wife and five children.