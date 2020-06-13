Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Vows Full Arena for Republican National Convention: "We Won't Operate Out of Fear"

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Despite the increase in coronavirus cases in Florida, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry promises a "complete arena" for the Republican National Convention in August.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," the former Republican Party state president said Saturday that health protocols deemed necessary will be implemented.

REPUBLICANS CHOOSE JACKSONVILLE AS ALTERNATIVE CONVENTION SITE

"We were able to demonstrate the ability to organize and organize an event in a safe and responsible manner as we left COVID-19," he said. "We were responsible during the pandemic. We … we flattened the curve pretty quickly over time. Our hospitalizations are low."

"We are not going to operate out of fear. We are going to operate from data, science and get people back to work responsibly. And that's what this convention is," Curry said.

But the pandemic is far from over.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention obtained by Yahoo News, the United States has seen a 36.5 percent increase in daily coronavirus cases in recent days as states lift orders to stay home. and protests of police brutality draw thousands to the streets.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that cases and hospitalizations increased in nine states: Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida and Utah.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed 1,698 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a nearly 20 percent increase from the state's previous high of 1,419 reported last Thursday.

Health officials also confirmed that there have been at least 966 new cases every day since June 3.

Florida, one of the first states to reopen, has had more than 70,000 confirmed cases and at least 2,877 deaths to date, according to the department.

Jacksonville is the most populous city in the Sunshine State with nearly 900,000 people.

Curry said the city has continued to strengthen its coronavirus testing efforts and that without a vaccine, "the virus is with us."

Although Curry noted the importance of caring for vulnerable people, such as the elderly and people with underlying health problems, he emphasized that his city's struggling economy needs the bump that the Republican convention will give.

Jacksonville residents, the mayor said, will have to learn to live with the virus in a "responsible way."

The convention will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena with a capacity of 15,000. Curry said there will be temperature controls on people entering the arena, but masks may be optional.

"Well, look, this is eight to 10 weeks. So whatever the protocols, we will have them in place to make sure that people are safe," he promised.

"But I came back just a month and a half ago, two months ago. There were experts who said there would be no sports this summer or fall. There were experts who said that the theme parks would not reopen. And that is happening now," Curry said. . "So … we have headed in the right direction as we stagger our reopens. We hope to have a full arena and celebrate the reappointment of President Trump."