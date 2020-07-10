Jacque Vaughn, Nets coach, on life in the NBA's Disney bubble

Welcome to the bubble.

After a week of one-on-one drills and two more days of quarantining their rooms at Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the Nets finally hit the field Thursday for a full practice at Wide World of Sports.

“It felt good to be back on the floor; that was the most exciting thing, "interim coach Jacque Vaughn said in a Zoom call." We have a little bit of conditioning underneath us; it wasn't too hard. After quarantine, we wanted the guys to just run a little bit up and down, feel the ball again, feel play with each other again. Excited to be back on the floor and more than one-to-one and one-to-zero practice. "

With the coronavirus pandemic still rampant, and almost out of control in Florida as the NBA prepares to restart later this month, things are not normal by any means. But their first full-team practice since the NBA was halted on March 11 is the closest they have been.

"We followed the strategy that we're going to complete, we didn't complain. Until the next day," Vaughn said. "I've created a routine, and that's a big part of our boys creating a routine to feel safe and secure."

Part of that routine for Vaughn was FaceTiming with his family, making Zoom calls with coaches, reception staff, and performance team. He even did some push-ups and enjoyed the balcony and the Florida weather.

"It was a little strange, obviously a little locked in the hotel room," said Caris LeVert. "But it was good to go out to the gym, to be able to run a little, to sweat a little. But it is a different experience for everyone, so we are taking it day by day."

Joe Harris said the players were screened upon arrival, informed as soon as they arrived at the hotel, and immediately quarantined. But they were still busy.

"We had different sessions prepared for us: Zoom, yoga, corrective exercises, different stretches and mobility to keep us concerned during the day (Wednesday)," said Harris.

"Then (Thursday) in the morning, keeping you so busy with different things. We left our rooms and basically started the day with a normal practice class, the same similar format, and then ended our practice space. "

Kevin Durant simply cannot avoid problems on social media. Another ill-advised Instagram has the Nets star back in hot water.

Eagles catcher DeSean Jackson started the firestorm by sharing anti-Semitic quotes on Instagram that he attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying Jews would "blackmail the United States" for his "plan to dominate the world." He praised the leader of the Nation of Islam Louis Farrakhan, linked to an anti-Semite by the League against Defamation and the South Poverty Law Center.

Durant liked a Jackson post to congratulate Farrakhan after his July 4 speech, where he trashed the Jews and said blacks shouldn't be vaccinated against the coronavirus because Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci are trying to " depopulate the Earth. "