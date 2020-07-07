Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, tests positive for coronavirus

"Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," Bolsonaro said, referring to the Covid-19 test he conducted on Monday.
Earlier Tuesday, Bolsonaro's press office told CNN affiliate CNN Brazil that the president was being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin while awaiting the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months.
"I had a lung exam, my lung is clean, okay? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is fine."
The President, wearing a mask, warned people not to approach him. "You can't get too close (to me), okay? Recommendation to everyone," Bolsonaro said.
CNN Brazil reported Monday that the president said he was showing symptoms consistent with Covid-19, including a fever of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit). Bolsonaro's office told CNN Brazil on Tuesday that his temperature was normal.
Bolsonaro has ridiculed the coronavirus as a "little flu," and previously appeared in public and in unmasked demonstrations, he even hugged his supporters.
He encouraged the country to reopen, even as the number of cases increases, and criticized local government efforts to eliminate the virus through social distancing measures, such as quarantine and shelter-in-place orders.
Brazil is second only to the United States in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 people have died from the virus in Brazil, according to figures released by the country's Ministry of Health on Monday, and 1,623,284 cases have been confirmed so far.
The Brazilian leader had previously tested negative for coronavirus in three separate tests. Those tests were administered between March 12 and 17, after Bolsonaro returned from a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Florida, and many in his entourage tested positive.
"Our life has to continue. Jobs must be maintained," Bolsonaro said in the early days of the pandemic, during a speech broadcast on national television and radio on March 24. He has held that position, arguing that the economic consequences of the blockade could be worse than the virus itself.
He has also continued to occasionally greet his followers without protective gear, even after a court ordered him to wear a mask or face a fine. The order has been revoked.
July 4 event at the residence of the US ambassador.
Bolsonaro's positive result comes just days after attending the July 4 commemoration event with the U.S. Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman.
The images from the meeting show that Bolsonaro does not wear a mask or observe social distancing. In one photo, he stands alongside several American and Brazilian officials, including Chapman, none of whom wore a mask to their faces.
Chapman stood directly next to Bolsonaro in the photo, with his arm around the President. Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo was photographed on the other side of Bolsonaro.
Chapman also shared an image of himself with Bolsonaro on his official Twitter account, writing that he was "honored" to receive the Brazilian president on July 4.
CNN called the United States Embassy in Brasilia and contacted the United States Department of State to comment on whether the ambassador or other officials have been examined by Covid-19.