Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, tests positive for coronavirus





"Everyone knew that it would reach a considerable part of the population sooner or later. It was positive for me," Bolsonaro said, referring to the Covid-19 test he conducted on Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, Bolsonaro's press office told CNN affiliate CNN Brazil that the president was being treated with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin while awaiting the result of his fourth Covid-19 test in four months.

Bolsonaro assured his supporters on Monday in front of the presidential palace in Brasilia that he had undergone a test and that his lungs were "clean" after the media reported that he had a fever.

"I had a lung exam, my lung is clean, okay? I went to do a Covid exam a while ago, but everything is fine."