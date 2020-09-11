JEE Mains Result September 2020 on Talkshubh

NTA is all set to declared JEE Mains Result 2020 result on official website of jeemain.nta.ac.in and students can check their results there. To check their result, they need to have their roll number as well as their date of birth. Students who have appeared for the JEE Main exam in April 2020, can check their result updates on talkshubh too.

How to check JEE Mains result 2020?

To check your result, you can follow these steps –

Go to JEE Mains website

Visit the nta.ac.in website and then go to student section

Enter your details

Submit the form and check your result.

Can I check my JEE result on phone too?

Yes, if you have your smartphone, you can open the JEE Main NTA portal on your phone and check your result. You can also download the result in PDF format and print it later.

What if I have problems in checking the result?

If you are getting any issue in checking your JEE result, please wait for a while and then try again.

Is the JEE result declared?

According to news sources, it is supposed to be declared today.