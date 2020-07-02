Jeff Bezos is so rich that he just set a new record

Bezos this week broke his previous wealth record he reached before his divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie. Last year, the couple divorced after 25 years of marriage. She received 25% of the couple Amazon ( AMZN ) shares, which is approximately a 4% stake in the company.

MacKenzie's wealth also hit a record: She is now worth $ 57 billion, making her the 12th richest person in the world. Her wealth soared 54% year-to-date, or an increase of nearly $ 20 billion, according to Bloomberg counts.

Much of Bezos' wealth is tied to Amazon. It owns approximately 57 million shares, or 12% of the company. And its action has shot up 56% year to date.

Amazon has benefited from a large increase in online shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, as physical stores closed or faced long queues as the blockades overtook the United States this year.