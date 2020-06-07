Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez threw her brother & # 39; under the bus & # 39 ;, says

The brother of fiancee Jeff Bezos, the boss of Amazon, says the powerful couple "threw him under the bus" after their scandalous selfie scandal.

Michael Sánchez, whose sister TV presenter Lauren has been dating Bezos since 2018, claims she was wrongly blamed for leaking nude photos the billionaire sent Lauren in the early days of their relationship, and is suing the couple for defamation.

The whimsical snapshots fell into the hands of the National Enquirer, whom Bezos later accused of trying to blackmail him.

“I have protected and supported my sister 100 percent since the day she was born. And I have willingly taken the fall for her too many times to count it. What's different this time is that our family has been torn apart and Lauren doesn't seem to mind, "Michael Sanchez told the Daily Mail on Saturday.

Sánchez maintains that he never had the illicit images to begin with, and claims that federal investigators released him from irregularities.

"Once the FBI and Amazon investigators themselves authorized me not to own the images used to blackmail Jeff, I thought I would get a private apology, at the very least.

"But Jeff and Lauren haven't looked back. They threw me under the bus. Unfortunately, the next time I see them, it's probably going to be in court," he said.

A source told the Post that Michael Sánchez wants a big mea culpa, including a front-page apology in the Washington Post, owned by Bezos.

"He is determined to spend the day in court and it is not going to be pretty for the richest man in the world." Michael will air everyone's dirty clothes. Go ahead! "Added font.