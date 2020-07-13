Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Mets offer adds NFL star power

Steve Cohen may have more money, but Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López clearly have more star power, and they're adding recognizable names to that base.

According to ESPN, a number of current and former professional athletes have joined the stellar couple's bid to buy the Mets. The list includes Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce, NFL running back DeMarco Murray, NBA All-Star Bradley Beal and Hall of Famer linebacker Brian Urlacher.

"We couldn't be more excited to have individuals of such high quality as part of our group," Lopez and Rodriguez told ESPN.

The Mets' hedge fund billionaire and minority owner is believed to be a favorite due to his deep pockets. But López and Rodríguez are also in the mix, and are now joining their group of owners that already includes Florida Panthers owner and billionaire Vinny Viola and Vitamin Water co-founder Mike Repole. Cohen's offer is said to be around $ 2 billion, along with an additional $ 2 billion for SNY, though it's unclear whether the Wilpons plan to sell the network. He agreed to buy the Mets from the Wilpons in December for $ 2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart after he pushed for immediate control, which the Wilpons initially opposed. The terms of the new sale imply immediate control for the buyer.

"Being a former athlete and having the opportunity to be part of a group trying to buy a professional team is great," Urlacher told ESPN. "It is especially great to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You have Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It is great to be in a group with them."

Kelce added: “This is a crazy opportunity. I had the opportunity to meet Alex Rodríguez a couple of years ago and I only told him how fanatic he was when he was a child. I'm so thankful for the success I've had in the NFL, for having an opportunity like this on the table. I couldn't think of a more exclusive group of people to be in charge of this.

“Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López are a couple full of stars who have gotten to where they are because they work effortlessly. And they are good human beings. I thank you for letting me be a part of this. "

The first round of offers was held on Thursday. It is not known when the next round will take place.